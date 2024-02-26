America’s Ukraine Coup Exposed … Again

The truth will set American taxpayers free … if they are allowed to hear it.

From the beginning of the Russo-Ukraine war – from before the beginning, actually – my media outlet has taken a radically different view of this regional conflict than most publications in the United States.

I have long contended the Russian invasion of Ukraine was provoked, that U.S. president Joe Biden was on the take in Eastern Europe and that all of those headlines implicating Donald Trump as some sort of Russian asset were, as he put it at the time, “fake news.”

Was I correct?

Clearly, the “Trump-Russia” headlines have been proven demonstrably false – exposed as fabrications of the “forever war” crowd which views perpetual military entanglements as their ticket to fame and fortune. Meanwhile, there’s obviously something to the allegations against Biden – which are the focus of an ongoing House impeachment investigation.

But what of the bigger question: The origins of the war itself? Increasingly, it is looking as though the entire conflict is yet another American experiment gone horribly (and expensively) wrong.

The latest evidence in support of this theory is a new report published by The New York Times which revealed the existence of “a C.I.A.-supported network of spy bases constructed in the past eight years,” a networok that includes “twelve secret locations along the Russian border.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Described as the “secret nerve center of Ukraine’s military,” this spy network provides – among other capabilities – “intelligence for targeted missile strikes” against Russia. That’s right: America’s Central Intelligence Agency has been actively participating in this “proxy war” that has already cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars – and which is poised to cost them $60 billion more.

“The relationship is so ingrained that C.I.A. officers remained at a remote location in western Ukraine when the Biden administration evacuated U.S. personnel in the weeks before Russia invaded in February 2022,” the report noted. “During the invasion, the officers relayed critical intelligence, including where Russia was planning strikes and which weapons systems they would use.”

Sounds a lot like boots on the ground to us …

Far from decrying this provocative participation in the Ukrainian war effort, the Times report lamented that “Republicans in Congress” could cause its curtailment by refusing to continue subsidizing the “forever war” machine.

“If Republicans in Congress end military funding to Kyiv, the C.I.A. may have to scale back,” reporters Adam Entous and Michael Schwirtz noted.

Perish the thought …

To recap: In 2014, the United States orchestrated the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government. Yes, you read that right. Our nation – which prides itself on making the world “safe for democracy” – led a coalition of some unseemly allies (including literal Nazis) in overthrowing the administration of pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

(Click to view)

Ukrainian troops (Flickr)

In Yanukovych’s place, America installed a diplomat fresh out of Hillary Clinton’s state department as Ukraine’s finance minister. Meanwhile, another American diplomat, Victoria Nuland, joined U.S. ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt in hand-picking the country’s next prime minister – Arseniy Yatsenyuk – and frog-marching him directly to the Oval Office to receive his marching orders from then-president Barack Obama.

“(The 2014) coup was not only supported by the United States and European Union governments – much of it was actually planned by them,” former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul wrote at the time.

Marching order No. 1? Getting Ukraine back on track to eventually join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – which it signaled its intentions to do in 2021.

Yeah … did we really expect Russian president Vladimir Putin to just roll over for that?

As Obama’s vice president, Biden was in charge of American policy in Ukraine in the aftermath of the coup. The result of the free hand he was given? Scandals. And self-interest. Our audience will recall Biden bragged on camera in January 2018 about getting Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin fired from his post. Specifically, he discussed his threat to withhold a billion dollars worth of U.S. loan guarantees if Shokin wasn’t removed from office.

“I said ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars,’” Biden boasted. “I said you’re not getting the billion – I’m gonna be leaving here … in six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired you’re not getting the money.”

***

***

“Well son of a bitch – got fired,” Biden added, pausing for dramatic effect.

At the time of his ouster, Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company that was facing global scrutiny for alleged money laundering operations. Bursima had previously appointed Hunter Biden to its board and given him a huge payday – an annual salary of approximately $1 million a year.

How deep in this scandal is the Biden family? Well, we found out during his 2020 White House bid … except no, that story was spiked by the mainstream media and overtly censored by left-leaning social media, wasn’t it? Hell, they are still trying to cover it up – as evidenced by the recent seizure of confidential documents from former CBS investigative reporter Catherine Herridge, who covered the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

This media outlet staunchly opposed the American-led coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014 – and has staunchly opposed the ongoing subsidization of Biden’s proxy war against Russia.

“This is pure Euro-drama – the sort of continental entanglement our founding fathers explicitly warned us not to engage in,” I wrote back in 2014. “America must resist the urge to intervene militarily in the Ukraine. We cannot afford to get involved – but even if we could, there is simply no compelling national interest to justify such involvement.”

(Click to view)

U.S. president Joe Biden (The White House)

Keeping America out of this war – and compelling NATO nations to subsidize their own national defense – were key foreign policy triumphs of the Trump administration, unless you think further bankrupting our nation to pay for Eastern European security is a core function of our national government.

Which the GOP “neoconservative” establishment clearly thinks it is …

“Whether it is this flashpoint, the one in the Middle East or the one in Taiwan, America’s neoconservative political leaders continue to advance costly policies aimed at inviting broader conflicts with our top geopolitical rivals, China and Russia,” I noted last spring.

Just as importantly, we have continued to call out the one-sided reporting on this story from mainstream media outlets who – like Ukraine’s new leaders – take their marching orders from the White House.

To be clear: None of this has anything to do with any particular affinity for Trump, whom I regard as having been a failure on the cornerstone issues of taxes and spending during his first term in office (and a decidedly mixed bag on the border security on which he is currently re-campaigning). Nor, clearly, does it have anything to do with any particular affinity for Putin – who seems to me to have been cut from the same cloth as the thugs who bloodied the walls of the Ipatiev House.

What does it have to do with, then? The truth.

“The organizing principle of any society … is for war,” a fictitious CIA operative noted in Oliver Stone’s 1991 hit JFK. “The authority of the state over its people resides in its war powers.”

‘Twas ever thus and ever thus will be … and God Forbid anyone (even a democratically elected American president) try to stand in the way of it.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

