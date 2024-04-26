U.S. Customs Intercepts 18 Luxury Vehicles At Charleston, Savannah Seaports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have intercepted a dozen and a half luxury vehicles valued at approximately $1.1 million from seaports across Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, during the federal fiscal year (FY) 2024 … so far.

According to CBP, the aforementioned vehicles were seized during outbound enforcement operations and inspections of shipping containers destined for countries such as Ghana, Libya, Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The recovered automobiles include luxury sedans, sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and a 2023 Bentley. The vehicles were purportedly acquired through a variety of fraudulent means, including but not limited to counterfeit identities and stolen credit cards.

States from which the vehicles were stolen include Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia, southeast CBP press officer Rob Brisley noted in a media release.

“In some cases, the victims did not know that a crime was occurring until they were contacted,” continued Brisley. “The recovered stolen vehicles were turned over to the Georgia Port Authority Police and South Carolina Law Enforcement Divisions for final disposition.”

Of interest? On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, CPD Southeast intercepted a 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV (“G-Wagon“) leaving Savannah, G.A., Service Port 1703 for the Republic of Turkey (Türkiye).

Come Saturday, April 13, CPD Southeast officers seized a 2022 RAM 1500 TRX and 2024 Cadillac sedan with a combined domestic value of $165,000 at Charleston, S.C., Service Port 1601.

Finally, on Friday (April 19, 2024), CPD Southeast intercepted an outgoing 2023 Bentley Continental GT and 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan with a combined domestic value of $398,000 at the aforementioned service port in Savannah.

“Our officers and law enforcement partners have a major role in the battle against Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Gregory Alvarez, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Atlanta Field Office. “Intercepting these stolen vehicles allows for victims to recover a significant personal item and disrupts the flow of money to criminal enterprises …”

During FY 2023, CBP officers across Charleston and Savannah service ports recovered 59 stolen vehicles with an estimated domestic value of $7,597,528 .

