Former NFL star, Hollywood icon and accused killer O.J. Simpson is dead.

Simpson, 76, passed away on Wednesday in Las Vegas after battling prostate cancer, according to his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” a tweet from Simpson’s official account noted. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Born in San Francisco during the post-war baby boom, Simpson played eleven seasons in the NFL – amassing 11,236 rushing yards and scoring 75 total touchdowns during the course of his career. He remains the only player ever to eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark in a fourteen-game season – which he accomplished in 1973 for the Buffalo Bills.

After retiring from football, Simpson became a television announcer, presenter and actor – including starring roles in The Naked Gun franchise.

Simpson infamously avoided a criminal conviction in 1995 in connection with the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The double homicide trial – and the iconic White Bronco chase that preceded it – is considered one of the biggest media spectacles in American history. An estimated 95 million Americans watched the Bronco chase, which began when an Orange County motorist informed police she had seen Simpson in the vehicle owned by his longtime friend Al Cowlings.

(Click to View)

O.J. Simpson’s booking photo from June 17, 1994. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Simpson had a bag inside the Bronco containing $8,000 in cash, a loaded .357 Magnum and a fake goatee and mustache, among other items.

A year-and-a-half after his acquittal on criminal charges, a civil court found Simpson liable for the deaths – and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the families of the victims. According to those family members, Simpson has paid less than one percent of that amount.

He was released from prison in 2017.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates …

