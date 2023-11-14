Donald Trump’s Border War: Will He Follow Through This Time?

As expected, America’s left-leaning politicians and their media mouthpieces have erupted in outrage over former U.S. president Donald Trump‘s plan to launch what one media outlet referred to as an “assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history.”

Of course, that particular outlet left out one key word: Illegal.

As in the flood of illegal immigration that has created a border crisis unprecedented in our nation’s history.

According to The New York Times, if elected in 2024 Trump is “planning an extreme expansion of his first-term crackdown on immigration” including plans “to round up undocumented people already in the United States on a vast scale and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled.”

Trump is also planning to “sharply restrict both legal and illegal immigration,” according to the Times.

All of this, of course, in addition to resuming work on the border wall which was paused by his successor …

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the campaign of U.S. president Joe Biden – which actually reversed course and began building sections of the wall earlier this year – Trump’s envisioned policies are “extreme, racist (and) cruel” and are “meant to stoke fear and divide us, betting a scared and divided nation is how he wins this election.”

“This is the horrifying reality that awaits the American people if Donald Trump is allowed anywhere near the Oval Office again,” Biden’s campaign added.

Meanwhile, here’s how the über leftists at Daily Kos put it …

If Americans choose to reelect Donald Trump next year, they will be voting for what can fairly be described as a police state, the likes of which has seldom been contemplated in this country, and of a scale probably unimaginable to anyone who currently lives here. It will be a place quite literally redolent of Germany in the 1930s, in which millions of people considered “undesirable” are routinely rounded up and placed in camps by a government weaponized to serve a racist, authoritarian regime.

Wow …

Again, never mind that “illegal” word. I get that the left loves to fabricate definitions on hot button issues, but we are not talking about a segment of our citizenry being targeted for extinction – we are talking about sending home millions of people who have entered America illegally. This is not some religious or racially based purge of people who have every right to be here, it is a proposal to enforce the law of the land by deporting people who definitionally have no right to be here.

Moreover, aren’t all of these shrill, hyperbolic voices aware that Trump – for all his campaign bluster – didn’t exactly follow through on his border promises the last go-round?

Moreover, assuming Trump were to summon the political fortitude necessary to follow through on these proposals in a second term, isn’t it safe to say such a response is exactly what the current situation requires?

The border is in a state of abject crisis – as this news outlet has documented extensively. And as one of my favorite far leftists likes to say, “desperate times call for desperate measures.” Right?

***

This was the most jarring thing I saw last week on the U.S.-Mexican border. This and other first takes from our trip included in the latest #WeekInReview -> https://t.co/HTvIJYBMaD #BorderCrisis #BorderSecurity #StrongerBorder pic.twitter.com/LqEFbZQTtO — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 5, 2023

***

“Trump is formulating his plans at a time when we’re experiencing a crisis at the border and witnessing an unprecedented surge of illegal immigrants into the country because the Biden administration refuses to enforce the law,” noted Rich Lowery for National Review. “The scale and urgency of Trump’s plans are appropriate to the moment.”

Referring to Trump’s proposals as a “necessary corrective,” Lowry said they would, if enacted, “constitute a resumption of what should be considered the norm in immigration policy after years of Biden’s malign neglect.”

He’s absolutely right … and the men and women currently defending the border are begging for a return to those policies. I know, because I’ve met them.

“If there’s no consequence in terms of an enforcement posture, they keep coming,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent Job Figueroa said earlier this year during a briefing attended by this media outlet at the agency’s Yuma Sector headquarters.

And if you couldn’t read between the lines on that last quote, Figueroa’s next one left nothing to the imagination.

“We’ve had operational control of our borders in the past,” he said.

(Click to view)

A thirty-yard gap in the U.S.-Mexican border fence just southeast of Los Algodones, Mexico as viewed facing south from Mexico. (Will Folks/ FITSNews)



According to the latest CBP data, the number of “southwest land encounters” surged to a record high of 269,735 during the month of September. Since February 2021 – Biden’s first full month as president – CBP has recorded a staggering 6.29 million border encounters (including a record 2.48 million encounters during the 2022 fiscal year).

Encounters under Biden have averaged 196,652 per month, according to the latest data. By contrast, there were a total of 458,088 encounters during Trump’s final fiscal year in office – an average of 38,174 per month.

For those of you keeping score at home, that is a staggering 415 percent increase in monthly “encounters.”

Take a look …

(Click to view)

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

And again, these recorded encounters do not include the millions of “got-aways” – or illegal immigrants whose crossings are observed but who are never detained. The official number also fails to include the number of undetected illegal alien crossings at the border.

Not surprisingly, the price tag associated with this influx is escalating unsustainably. According to a report (.pdf) published just this week by the U.S. House’s homeland security committee, the annual cost of housing and providing for “known got-aways and illegal aliens who have been released into the country (since Biden became president)” is a staggering $451 billion . Per year.

Can a nation drowning in $33.7 trillion of red ink really keep subsidizing such an expensive open borders policy?

Clearly not. But I’ve been saying this for years.

Will Trump fix the problem if he gets another term in office?

In campaigning for president in 2016, Trump promised his border wall would be 1,000 miles long – and would be paid for by Mexico. As his first term wound down, though, Trump cut that estimate in half – claiming in his 2020 State of the Union address that “substantially more than 500 miles” of the wall would be constructed by the beginning of 2021.

***

***

Upon his turbulent departure from the White House in January of 2021, 453 miles worth of border wall was constructed during the Trump administration. Of that total, only 80 miles of wall was constructed in areas where no previous structures existed. Oh, and American taxpayers shelled out an estimated $15 billion on the wall – money routed from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Treasury.

Meaning Mexico didn’t pay for it …

Do I believe Trump would do better if given another chance? I don’t know. But I do know whoever takes the oath of office in January 2025 must finish a border wall, dramatically de-incentivize illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens en masse. There is simply no other option if we hope to maintain the integrity or solvency of the American Republic.

Just as importantly, the next president must end the Biden administration’s ludicrous war on legal immigration – both with respect to the migrant workers currently feeding our families as well as the skilled workers currently feeding our technological advancement as a society.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

