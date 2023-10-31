82,000 Pages Of Secret Joe Biden Emails?

Could this be what sinks him?

A conservative nonprofit has sued the National Archives under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) seeking a host of anonymous correspondence linked to U.S. president Joe Biden – a potentially significant escalation of the scandals swirling around the president and his family.

The lawsuit – filed in late August by the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) – reached a point of critical mass this week when both sides agreed to a framework for the production of documents responsive to the FOIA request.

According to the filing, the Archives “has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents … and is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis.”

Wait … 82,000 pages?

How many pages of emails did former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton delete, again?

Right … 33,000. So this would be nearly three times as many.

The 82,000 pages of Biden emails were linked to three accounts – “[email protected],” “[email protected]” and “[email protected]” – all of which were uncovered from the infamous laptop of troubled first son Hunter Biden. They reportedly spanned his entire eight years as vice president from 2009-2017.

A December deadline has been imposed on both parties to agree to a timetable for disclosure.

Not surprisingly, many of the emails reportedly revolved around Biden’s dealings in Ukraine – where former U.S. president Barack Obama granted him a free hand to conduct American affairs.

The result of that free hand? Scandals. And self-interest.

Our audience will recall how Biden bragged on camera in January 2018 about getting Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin fired from his post. Specifically, he discussed his threat to withhold a billion dollars worth of U.S. loan guarantees if Shokin wasn’t removed from office.

“I said I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars,” Biden said. “I said you’re not getting the billion – I’m gonna be leaving here … in six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired you’re not getting the money.”

“Well son of a bitch – got fired,” Biden added, pausing for dramatic effect.

At the time of his ouster, Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company that was facing global scrutiny for alleged money laundering operations. Bursima had previously appointed Hunter Biden to its board and given him a huge payday – an annual salary of approximately $1 million a year.

RELATED | BIDEN ADMIN ENJOINED FROM FURTHER CENSORSHIP

All of this occurred, incidentally, after the Obama administration effectively staged a coup in Ukraine – collaborating with numerous groups (including actual Nazis) to overthrow the nation’s democratically elected government.

The revelation regarding the emails comes at a politically perilous moment for Biden. Last month, House Republicans initiated impeachment proceedings against him focused on whether he took “any official action” or effected “any change in government policy because of money or other things of value provided to his family or him from foreign interests.”

The inquiry (.pdf) also seeks to establish whether Biden “abused his office of public trust by providing foreign interests with access to him and his office in exchange for payments to his family or him,” and whether he participated “in a scheme to enrich himself or his family by giving foreign interests the impression that they would receive access to him and his office in exchange for payments to his family or him.”

Last but not least, the inquiry seeks to determine whether Biden impeded, obstructed, or otherwise hindered “investigations (including Congressional investigations) or the prosecution of Hunter Biden.”

In addition to these looming hearings, recent polling showed Biden trailing former U.S. president Donald Trump in several critical swing states – despite the prosecutorial jihad unleashed against Trump by Biden’s justice department and several left-leaning state prosecutors.

Biden is also staring down an escalating foreign policy nightmare in the Middle East – one pitting America’s traditional ally, Israel, with a militant Palestinian rival backed by broad swaths of his progressive base.

That could further compromise his polling position …

According to our sources, Democratic party officials are working behind the scenes to convince Biden to give up his bid for a second term so as to allow a more electable candidate to inherit the party’s nomination. We’ve even heard reports from party insiders that they have prepared a “retirement” statement for Biden – along with an endorsement of California governor Gavin Newsom as the Democratic nominee.

THE FILING …

(Via: U.S. District Court)

