DC Uniparty Insanity: Mass Amnesty Touted As ‘Border Security?’

The grip on reality held by the ruling uniparty in Washington, D.C. is becoming increasingly tenuous. Unfortunately, its grip on power remains absolute.

As a result, we wind up with “bipartisan compromises” like the one floated over the weekend by “Republican” and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate in conjunction with the administration of president Joe Biden – a $118 billion foreign aid giveaway which would codify the mass amnesty of millions of illegal immigrants currently flooding across the U.S.-Mexican border.

The uniparty compromise contains $60 billion in new appropriations for America’s proxy war in Ukraine – which is clearly not going Ukraine’s way despite tens of millions of U.S. tax dollars already being spent on its defense. It would also obligate more than $14 billion in “security assistance” to Israel – which is in addition to the costs of the recent American military operations in the Middle East.

In response to the worsening crisis at the border, the legislation proposes spending $20.2 billion – although a big chunk of that, $2.3 billion , would be routed to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which traffic illegal aliens for “refugee and entrant assistance.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The most controversial portion of the bill is the so-called “emergency authority” trigger – which would require the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to activate enhanced measures only if the flow of illegal aliens were to average more than 5,000 daily encounters over a one-week period – or eclipse 8,500 on any given day.

For those of you keeping score at home, that means anything south of 1.83 million annual “encounters” is not an emergency. To put that number in perspective, through the first three months of the 2024 fiscal year – which began last October – there were a total of 785,429 encounters, according to the latest data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). That total included a record 302,034 encounters during the month of December – or an average of 9,743 encounters per day during the final month of the previous calendar year.

And as noted in our previous coverage, these recorded encounters do not include the millions of “got-aways” – or illegal immigrants whose crossings are observed but who are never detained. The official number also fails to include the number of undetected illegal alien crossings at the border.

It also fails to consider the cost of all those crossings …

According to a report (.pdf) published last November by the U.S. House’s homeland security committee, the annual cost of housing and providing for “known got-aways and illegal aliens who have been released into the country (since Biden became president)” is a staggering $451 billlion . Per year.

***

***

Even if an “emergency” were triggered under the new law’s elevated benchmarks, Biden could unilaterally revoke it by simply issuing a verbal directive to the DHS secretary.

“If the president finds that it is in the national interest to temporarily suspend the border emergency authority, (he) may direct the secretary to (do so),” a draft version of the proposal stated.

Biden wouldn’t likely have to ask twice as his DHS secretary – Alejandro Mayorkas – is facing impeachment by the GOP-controlled U.S. House of Representatives for his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” on immigration as well as his “breach of public trust” in the face of America’s open borders disaster.

Other giveaways in the legislation:

$10 billion in “humanitarian assistance” for refugees in global conflicts.

in “humanitarian assistance” for refugees in global conflicts. $4.83 billion to “deter aggression by the Chinese government” by supporting “Indo-Pacific partners.”

to “deter aggression by the Chinese government” by supporting “Indo-Pacific partners.” $2.44 billion for U.S. Central Command to pay for combat expenditures in the Red Sea theater.

for U.S. Central Command to pay for combat expenditures in the Red Sea theater. $2.33 billion in “continued support” for Ukrainians “displaced by Russia’s war of aggression.”

Just a few more drops in the bucket for a nation drowning under the weight of $34.2 trillion of red ink, right?

This abomination of a deal was negotiated by senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and James Lankford of Oklahoma. Senators are expected to vote on it imminently.

Lankford, incidentally, was previously censured by the Oklahoma Republican Party (OKGOP) for his support of this “open border deal.” He has pushed back against his critics, saying the emergency border authority embedded in the bill “is not designed to let 5,000 people in, it is designed to close the border and turn 5,000 people around.”

He called suggestions to the contrary “absurd and untrue.”

Biden says he “strongly supports” the legislation, and has urged lawmakers to pass it. Meanwhile, Republicans who haven’t sold out to the uniparty are rallying against it – especially in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Any Republican who votes for this will betray the American people,” congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X.

Count on this media outlet to keep tabs on how South Carolina’s congressional delegation votes on this legislation. So far, U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace is already on the record as a “no.”

“Mass amnesty by any other name isn’t securing the border,” Mace wrote on X.

Hopefully the rest of the Palmetto State’s delegation will follow her lead …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

