South Carolina’s ‘Conservative’ Governor Taps Another Liberal Bureaucrat To Key Post

South Carolina’s executive branch of government – to the extent it exists – has occupied the struggle bus under status quo governor Henry McMaster.

Or is it the short bus?

Either way, modest reforms aimed at restructuring and realigning an antiquated, inefficient maze of outdated, top-heavy bureaucracies have yielded less-than-stellar results. Meanwhile, McMaster has been less-than-engaged in exercising the limited executive authority he has been entrusted with… and the handful of choices he has made have been terrible (see here and here for examples).

The Palmetto State’s underlying problem? Its government lacks a true chief executive – in theory and in practice. It also lacks an independent judicial branch. Instead it has “King Columbia” – an omnipotent General Assembly run by a handful of despotic lawyer-legislators. King Columbia makes the laws (and the appropriations) while controlling broad swaths of the executive which administers them and the judiciary which interprets them.

There are not three separate, co-equal branches of government in South Carolina – there is one branch – a legislative tyranny with the strings of its leaders perpetually pulled by crony capitalists, embedded bureaucrats, programmatic apparatchiks and entrenched special interests.

Where is the branch of government which stands for the free citizen? The small business owner? The individual taxpayer? In South Carolina, sadly, it doesn’t exist.

My media outlet has written previously on McMaster’s decades-long refusal to rock this sinking ship – including his lengthy tenure as governor. During that time, the Palmetto State has continued to see labor participation fall, incomes lag, infrastructure priorities languish and test scores stagnate.

Aside from the bully pulpit and his veto pen (neither of which he seems inclined to use), McMaster has no real power. He could challenge lawmakers who accept King Columbia’s thirty pieces of silver to betray the public good – but he never does.

And when he appears to do so… it’s always with a wink and a nod.

McMaster has spent the last five decades telling us how “conservative” he is – but whenever he’s had a chance to install genuine conservative change agents within the executive branch, he has gone in the exact opposite direction.

Consider his recent choice of a lifelong Democrat for comptroller general, or his decision to install Edward Simmer – a disciple of discredited coronavirus authoritarian Anthony Fauci – as his health czar.

In what universe are these “conservative” choices? None.

McMaster’s latest left-of-center, status quo selection is Myra Reece. Since last November, Reece has served as the interim director of the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) – one of the most powerful of the alphabet soup agencies which comprise the bureaucrat-regulatory complex in the Palmetto State.

“There is no one more qualified or better positioned to lead this new agency forward,” McMaster said last November when he put Reece’s name forward to run SCDES on a permanent basis. “Her expertise, professionalism, and commitment have earned my respect, as well as that of her peers and staff. I am confident she will continue to effectively execute our state’s environmental missions and ensure our natural resources are protected.”

According to our sources, Reece’s nomination has widespread support within the S.C. Senate – which is reportedly set to take her up at the committee level sometime next week.

Should she have widespread support, though?

Not according to Rom Reddy, founder of the new DOGE SC organization.

“Myra Reece sent a memo to the General Assembly requesting that all regulations under environmental services be exempt from the administrative procedures act, meaning she wanted zero legislative oversight,” Reddy wrote on X. “She wants to use her unelected agency to unilaterally go after citizens. This is the woman now being considered to permanently lead the agency.”

Myra Reece sent a memo to the General Assembly requesting that all regulations under Environmental Services be exempt from the Administrative Procedures Act, meaning she wanted zero legislative oversight.



In other words, she wants to use her unelected agency to unilaterally go… — Rom Reddy (@RomReddySC) April 2, 2025

Reddy’s group issued a statement on Thursday afternoon (April 3, 2025) slamming Reece as the leader of “an unelected agency with the power to impose extreme regulations on citizens and businesses.”

“The rich can stand up to their bullying police power,” the statement noted. “Eighty percent of the people and businesses they go after cannot.”

According to the statement, Reece is allied not just with Simmer but also the über-liberal Coastal Conservation League, an eco-radical organization based in Charleston, S.C.

“Does this feel like a Republican state whose rights should come from God?” the DOGE SC missive continued. “Absolutely not! We are reinforcing the anti-Constitution philosophy of rights coming from unelected bureaucrats like Simmer and Reece.”

While Simmer’s nomination is effectively sunk, Reece remains likely to be confirmed by the Senate barring a sudden groundswell of populist opposition to her nomination.

Reddy is hoping to build precisely such a groundswell, noting “it’s disgraceful that this is happening in a red state.”

“Any Senator who votes to confirm (Reece) is casting a major ANTI-DOGE VOTE,” Reddy noted.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in both of these high-profile confirmation battles.

