International Manhunt Underway For South Carolina Murder Suspect

One suspect in custody, another on the run… additional arrests forthcoming, police say.

An Oconee County, South Carolina woman has been arrested on charges related to the murder of Connor Ethan Lloyd nearly four years ago – while an international manhunt is underway for another suspect allegedly linked to the crime. The 29-year-old U.S. Army veteran was shot and killed just after midnight on August 18, 2021 in Lyman, S.C.

Lloyd was found in the driveway of his home on Grover Drive in the Lyman Farms subdivision. Despite emergency medical intervention, Lloyd succumbed to his injuries.

According to a since-removed episode of The Murder in My Family podcast, Lloyd left his home to investigate some sort of disturbance “and was confronted by someone.”

“A struggle ensued, and Connor was shot and left for dead,” the podcasters noted, adding “his attacker fled into the night.”

At the time of his death, Lloyd shared an infant baby girl with Kendra Leigh Wilson – but was living with a person identified only as “Whitney,” whom he was planning to marry.

“Connor’s family believes that this was no random encounter and that Connor – and perhaps Whitney – had been targeted, and the person or persons responsible were not strangers to Connor,” the podcasters continued.

Six months before his murder, Lloyd was arrested and charged with second degree harassment after repeatedly being warned to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and not contact her or members of her family. He allegedly failed to heed that order, causing her to “suffer mental distress.”

That charge against him was pending at the time of his death.

Kendra Leigh Wilson (Facebook)

Now, police are zeroing in on the mother of his child – and another member of her family.

Kendra Wilson’s mother – 64-year-old Cynthia L. Wilson of Seneca, S.C. – was arrested on March 26, 2025 and charged with accessory before the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Kendra Wilson is wanted on identical charges, per a statement from the Lyman Police Department (LPD),

Authorities believe Wilson, 33, may have fled the country with the child she shared with Lloyd – a young girl who is now four years old. Local law enforcement is working with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Marshals and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in the hopes of apprehending her.

Connor Ethan Lloyd (Provided)

Police have not publicly disclosed the motive behind the killing, nor have they provided any specifics regarding the evidence which led them to issue arrest warrants for the Wilsons.

The investigation is active and ongoing, however, and additional arrests are expected as the case develops.

Lloyd was an M1 armor crewman for the U.S. Army stationed in El Paso, Texas from January 2013 to February 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kendra Wilson’s location is unknown. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities immediately or call 911.

