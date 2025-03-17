Hearing Set For South Carolina’s Controversial Health Czar

Is governor Henry McMaster’s nomination of Edward Simmer going to go up in flames?

South Carolina senators have scheduled a hearing this week on the controversial nomination of a health agency czar whom many contend is a disciple of discredited coronavirus authoritarian Anthony Fauci.

Not surprisingly, the nomination faces an uphill battle.

Despite broad opposition from within the GOP-controlled chamber, “Republican” governor Henry McMaster has nominated Dr. Edward Simmer to become the first permanent director of the newly formed S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH).

Simmer has led SCDPH on an interim basis since July 1, 2024. Prior to that, he led the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) – an agency which was disbanded as part of the Palmetto State’s latest underwhelming effort at “government restructuring.”

In that role, Simmer advanced polices related to vaccines, masking, social distancing and the shuttering of schools and businesses which were adverse to the best interests of the people of the Palmetto State.

Supporters of individual freedom and free markets are already rallying opposition to Simmer.

On Monday (March 17, 2025), Diane Hardy of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC took to social media to highlight Simmer’s starring role in imposing Fauci-style diktats.

“Is this who we want making health decisions for South Carolina?” Hardy asked.

As previously reported on FITSNews, prior to proceeding to the floor of the Senate McMaster’s nomination of Simmer must first be heard by the chamber’s medical affairs committee – which is chaired by veteran Republican Danny Verdin of Laurens, S.C. According to our sources, a majority of senators on that panel are disinclined to support his candidacy, which could mean McMaster is on the verge of absorbing a significant body blow – from his own party.

Simmer’s nomination will be heard at 10:00 a.m. EDT this Thursday (March 20, 2025) by Verdin’s committee, which meets in Room 308 of the Gressette Office Building on the grounds of the S.C. State House.

S.C. senator Matt Leber of Johns Island, S.C. has been the most outspoken member of the chamber in opposition to Simmer’s nomination, and reportedly remains adamant it will not proceed so long as he has anything to do with it.

