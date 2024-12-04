South Carolina Income Levels Still Lag

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

So-called “Republicans” in South Carolina love to brag on the campaign trail about how “conservative” they are, but the truth is they are far more fiscally liberal than the Democrats who preceded them in office. Just this week, in fact, a member of the conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus called out the GOP establishment for its worsening addiction to wasteful spending.

Republicans assumed total control of state government in 2003 – and have benefited from expanding supermajorities in recent years. Unfortunately, GOP leaders continue to govern in a manner wholly inconsistent with the limited government, lower tax principles they proclaim to embrace. Over the past two decades, they’ve blown tens of billions of dollars on political pork, corporate cronyism, socialized energy and all manner of bureaucratic excess, incompetence and woke indoctrination.

What sort of result has this misappropriation of resources produced for the Palmetto State?

Glad you asked…

Each month, FITSNews provides updates on the status of South Carolina’s employment economy – which continues to rank among the very worst in the nation. Per the most recent data, South Carolina’s labor participation rate – a.k.a. the size of its workforce – was tied with Alabama and New Mexico for third-lowest rate in the entire nation at 57.6% . Only West Virginia ( 55% ) and Mississippi ( 54.7% ) fared worse on this key indicator.

Nationally, labor participation stood at 62.6% last month, per the latest data.

Unemployment is also rising sharply in South Carolina, up nearly two percentage points from record lows achieved last year. Based on this uptick, it once again exceeds the national average.

Given this atrocious employment data, it’s no surprise the Palmetto State ranks near the bottom of the barrel in another key economic indicator – income levels. According to the latest figures, per capita personal income in South Carolina clocked in at a modest $57,332 last year – well below the national average of $69,815 .

That figure also trailed neighboring North Carolina ( $61,839 ) and Georgia ( $59,882 ) – states which have much lower tax rates than South Carolina – as well as Tennessee ( $62,229 ) and Florida ( $68,703 ), two regional rivals which do not assess an income tax at the state level.

Only five states – Kentucky, New Mexico, Alabama, West Virginia and Mississippi – have lower income levels than South Carolina.

Clearly, South Carolina needs to rethink its approach to “economic development.” In fact, we thought this was self-evident in the aftermath of the Covid-19 recession.

In the fall of 2020, University of South Carolina economist Joseph Von Nessen told a conference of business leaders that “South Carolina will have to begin re-thinking its approach to economic development” – focusing less on corporate recruitment and more on “persuading workers to live in South Carolina.”

That hasn’t happened. Instead, state leaders have doubled down on the same failed approaches responsible for producing these terrible results – all while bragging about how “conservative” they are.

For years, I have championed aggressive income tax relief and other pro-free market reforms which would empower South Carolina small businesses and individual income earners to keep more of their money – thus enabling them to expand and employ more workers. Unfortunately, “Republicans” have decided to appropriate recent revenue surpluses elsewhere… choking off the ability of these businesses to expand.

“If the Palmetto State is ever going to pull itself out of the vicious cycle of poverty and joblessness, it must stop subsidizing the mindless growth of government (including corporate welfare) – and start empowering the small businesses and sole proprietorships which drive job and income growth,” I wrote more than three years ago.

Sadly, no one is listening… no one in charge, anyway.

“Republican” leaders have vowed to make tax relief a priority in 2025. S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith, in particular, has said cutting taxes is at the top of his agenda for the upcoming legislative session. Unfortunately, Smith and his allies are once again tinkering around the edges of a problem they should have substantively addressed years ago.

Their talk of tax relief now is definitionally “too little, too late.”

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

