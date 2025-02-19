Senate Panel Could Sink South Carolina ‘Health Czar’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina GOP senators – who purportedly comprise a supermajority of the state’s top deliberative body – are poised to reject a controversial nominee submitted to them by “Republican” governor Henry McMaster.

As I noted last month, Dr. Edward Simmer does not have the votes on the floor of the Senate to become the first permanent director of the newly formed S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH). In fact, Simmer’s nomination may not even have enough votes to be favorably referred to the floor.

Simmer has led SCDPH on an interim basis since July 1, 2024. Previously, he led the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) – an agency which was disbanded as part of the Palmetto State’s latest underwhelming effort at “government restructuring.” Conservatives in both chambers are balking at his nomination, with one top House Republican referring to him as personifying “the overreach of unelected bureaucrats.”

“Dr. Edward Simmer’s track record reveals a troubling commitment to failed policies — from advocating ineffective mandates and shutdowns to pushing divisive DEI agendas,” said state representative April Cromer. “Appointing Dr. Simmer to lead the Department of Public Health is not a fresh start — it’s a return to the very overreach and mismanagement South Carolinians have fought to reject.”

Simmer’s nomination has been challenged by several senators, most notably Matt Leber of Johns Island, S.C. Leber told us last month he would be digging deep on Simmer – whom many lawmakers view as a state-level protégé of Covid-19 authoritarian Anthony Fauci.

Last month, Leber – a member of the medical affairs committee – vowed to grill Simmer “concerning business and school closings, masking requirements and vaccine policies.”

“I am particularly interested in understanding his stance on how these policies affected children and businesses during the COVID-19 period,” he told us at the time.

Good… like Fauci, Simmer was among those who endorsed crippling Covid-19 mandates in the name of “trusting the science.” Well, the science was wrong.

Before the Senate can exercise its advice and consent authority over Simmer’s nomination, he must first appear before the chamber’s medical affairs committee – which is chaired by veteran Republican Danny Verdin of Laurens, S.C. If this panel were to find Simmer lacking – and decide to send his name to the floor with an “unfavorable” report – such a judgment could doom his nomination.

In other words, the seventeen members of this panel are potentially decisive in determining whether Simmer’s nomination succeeds – or whether McMaster’s administration is dealt an embarrassing body blow by its own party.

Simmer’s responses to Leber’s concerns – to the extent they have been provided – have reportedly been unconvincing, with sources telling us he is struggling to sway a majority of the committee in his favor.

As of this writing, nine senators on the panel are reportedly hard “no” votes on Simmer. Assuming this intel is accurate, Simmer would not have the votes necessary to clear the panel – especially seeing as the ranking Democrat on the committee, Brad Hutto, is absent on health leave.

Simmer can count on the support of three other Democrats on the panel, but so far only one Republican member – senator Tom Davis of Beaufort, S.C. – has gone on the record in support of his nomination.

That’s four votes – five shy of the total he needs to receive a favorable report. On the floor, Simmer would need 24 votes to be confirmed – a number he is unlikely to reach if his nomination stalls at the committee level. According to our sources, Simmer is currently well short of that mark with only two GOP senators on the record supporting him and three (3) others indicating they are likely to back his nomination.

Why is McMaster continuing to push a nominee like Simmer against such clear headwinds? That’s a good question… but we’re told Leber is adamant his nomination will not proceed so long as he has anything to do with it.

McMaster’s latest move in the face of that guantlet? Stalling the process in the hopes that conservative criticism of his controversial choice has a chance to die down…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

