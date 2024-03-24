Becky Hill Calls Press Conference

Embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill has scheduled a press conference for Monday morning (March 25, 2024), according to a media release from her attorneys.

Hill’s announcement will take place at 11:00 a.m. EDT outside of the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. Our Dylan Nolan will attend the event and provide updates.

Hill’s press conference comes little over a month after our media outlet reported that a multi-faceted criminal investigation into her had “picked up significant momentum in recent weeks.”

Hill, 56, of Walterboro, S.C., has been the focus of multiple ethics and criminal inquiries in the aftermath of the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. The most significant allegation against her? That she tampered with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. in June of 2021.

Hill’s office managed Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. from January 23 through March 3, 2023. In fact, she read the guilty verdicts to a waiting world on the evening of March 2, 2023.

On September 5, 2023 – six months after the verdicts were announced – Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion accusing Hill of tampering. According to the motion, this included removing a juror believed to by sympathetic to Murdaugh on the same day the verdicts were announced. Hill has also been accused of ignoring allegations involving a juror who allegedly violated the judge’s instructions and spoke in favor of convicting Murdaugh.

Hill also allegedly told jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense,” and pushed them to reach “a quick guilty verdict.”

Hill’s alleged motive for all of this manipulation? Selling copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice, portions of which she has since admitted to plagiarizing.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” Murdaugh’s attorneys alleged.

Even though three jurors corroborated these allegations, Murdaugh’s initial bid for a retrial was shot down earlier this year – with Hill controversially serving as the star witness for the state. On the eve of that hearing, our media outlet reported that Hill’s county-issued cell phone – which investigators had been seeking for months – had finally been located. This mobile device – a Samsung Galaxy S10E – was discovered on January 23, 2024 and immediately reported to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the agency investigating Hill and her son, former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill.

Jeffrey Hill was arrested last November and charged with one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

As previously reported, Jeffrey Hill’s wiretapping arrest was reportedly tied to an effort to keep his mother “abreast of the investigations into her conduct,” including a pair of probes launched by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) last summer. One of those investigations is focused on whether Hill abused her position as clerk of court in an effort to facilitate the publication of her book about the Murdaugh trial, Behind the Doors of Justice.

Stay tuned to this media outlet for updates on Hill’s upcoming press conference.

