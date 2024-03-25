Becky Hill Resigns

Embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill resigned from office on Monday (March 25, 2023) – nearly a year after she presided over the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

Hill announced her resignation a little over a month after our media outlet reported that a multi-faceted criminal investigation into her had “picked up significant momentum in recent weeks.” However her attorney, Justin Bamberg, was adamant the announcement was not related to any looming criminal inquiry.

According to Hill, her decision to step down was based on a desire to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

“If you have grandchildren, you know what I mean,” she said.

Hill also said she wanted to give “ample time for other Republican candidates” who might be interested in seeking the office. Filing for partisan primary elections in South Carolina opened nine days ago. It closes next Monday (April 1, 2024) at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Hill was elected to this post in November 2020, defeating Democrat Debra Bright with 55.83 percent of the vote. Several candidates have already indicated their intention to campaign for this seat in the current election cycle. One of them – deputy clerk Gary Hale – stood behind Hill at her press conference.

What happens once Hill’s resignation is formally submitted?

According to the S.C. Code of Laws § 14-17-30, Hill’s replacement – until voters elect a new clerk in November – will be chosen by governor Henry McMaster. Until McMaster makes his choice, the office will be temporarily under the authority of county probate judge Arthur Cecil Utsey IV.

Utsey, incidentally, was appointed to his post by McMaster in June of 2022 to fill the unexpired term of outgoing probate judge Ashley Amundson.

Hill, 56, of Walterboro, S.C., has been the focus of multiple ethics and criminal inquiries in the aftermath of the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. The most significant allegation against her? That she tampered with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. in June of 2021.

Hill’s office managed Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. from January 23 through March 3, 2023. In fact, she read the guilty verdicts to a waiting world on the evening of March 2, 2023.

In her remarks, Hill cited the trial – which attracted national and international attention.

“Our small town came together and made everyone proud,” Hill said.

(Click to view)

Becky Hill‘s attorney, state representative Justin Bamberg, addresses members of the media outside the Colleton County, S.C. courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. on March 25, 2024. (Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)

On September 5, 2023 – six months after the verdicts were announced – Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion accusing Hill of tampering. According to the motion, this included removing a juror believed to by sympathetic to Murdaugh on the same day the verdicts were announced. Hill has also been accused of ignoring allegations involving a juror who allegedly violated the judge’s instructions and spoke in favor of convicting Murdaugh.

Her alleged motive? Selling copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice, portions of which she has since admitted to plagiarizing.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” Murdaugh’s attorneys alleged.

According to Bamberg, Hill’s resignation “could have occurred hiding behind a computer screen or hiding behind her lawyers,” but that Hill was “committed to that not happening.”

As noted above, Bamberg cautioned reporters against correlating Hill’s resignation with the pending investigations into her conduct.

“Let me be extremely clear,” Bamberg said. “Today is not in response – whatsoever – to anything going on with any investigation or anything of that nature.”

Bamberg reiterated: “Today is not in response to any new development of some investigation or anything like that.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

