Murdaugh Clerk Drama: Becky Hill Rips Ethics Complaints Filed Against Her

We recently reported on a pair of ethics inquiries into embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill – investigations which could soon be referred for criminal investigation (and possibly a statewide grand jury probe). This week, our media outlet exclusively obtained a draft copy of Hill’s formal response to those allegations.

As expected, the draft copy is a sweeping and categorical denial – but it also painted a picture of what Hill insists are disgruntled county employees consumed by jealousy and engaged in a far-reaching conspiracy with external forces in the hopes of bringing her down.

Is that claim legitimate? Or is Hill creating a smokescreen?

According to the draft response (.pdf), these employees are lobbing “spurious allegations” against Hill as part of a “laundry list” of false claims – which Hill insisted were “easily disproven by a cursory review of the actual facts.”

Hill is currently under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC). One complaint being probed by the agency accused Hill of “unethically and potentially unlawfully” using her office to enrich herself by obtaining and releasing confidential information – some of which later appeared in her book. The second complaint accused Hill of misappropriating public funds from multiple accounts – and then allegedly misrepresenting those misappropriations to county officials.

Regarding these specific allegations, Hill’s response insisted she “never used her office to promote her book” and “never misallocated funds.” Allegations to the contrary were dismissed by her as “unfounded, uncorroborated and unproven misinformation from a disgruntled former employee.”

Nonetheless, after an initial round of subpoenas from ethics investigators, both of these cases are expected to be referred to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – which was already probing allegations that Hill tampered with a Colleton County jury earlier this year in arguably the highest profile murder case in South Carolina history.

***

As noted by our founding editor Will Folks, sources familiar with the inquiries made it clear they believe both of Hill’s pending ethics cases “will wind up at SLED … sooner rather than later.” Additionally, we reported that Hill’s son, Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill, had been arrested on one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

Additional charges against Jeffrey Hill are expected to be filed, and Becky Hill’s cell phone was subpoenaed in connection with that investigation. Jeffrey Hill’s arrest appears to have been tied to an effort to keep Becky Hill abreast of the ongoing investigations into her conduct, sources close to the probe have told us.

As previously reported, the allegations against Becky Hill could have a significant impact on convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial.

To recap: Hill’s office oversaw Murdaugh six-week double murder trial earlier this year – an international spectacle which has been referred to as the ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State. Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred attorney and confessed fraudster from Hampton, S.C., was found guilty by a Colleton County jury of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before handing down their verdicts.

Hill was the one who announced Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts to a waiting world on the evening of March 2, 2023. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman handed down a pair of life sentences in the case. In early September, though, the script flipped. Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – dropped a bombshell motion accusing Hill of tampering with jurors who decided Murdaugh’s fate.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” Harpootlian and Griffin alleged, accusing Hill of improperly influencing jurors against Murdaugh in an effort to sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice.

An evidentiary hearing into the tampering allegations is likely to take place sometime in February or March of 2024. Newman has rightfully recused himself from presiding over retrial motions – meaning another judge must be tapped to handle that hearing (and potentially a second trial). According to our sources, S.C. chief justice Donald Beatty has drawn up a list of judges and will soon choose one to inherit the Murdaugh mess. Be on the lookout for more on those moving pieces in a follow-up article …

***

HILL’S RESPONSE …

Hill’s responses to the two complaints filed against her was dated August 21, 2023. It detail both the individual allegations against her well as her itemized responses.

Regarding allegations that she abused her authority and acted outside the scope of routine court business in writing her book, Hill responded that she “began to keep a journal which memorialized her impressions of the trial, the actors, and the evidence.” She noted this information “was not proprietary nor was it privileged to the litigants or in any way subject to being sealed from the public domain.”

Regarding an oft-discussed image of Murdaugh in his jail cell, Hill claimed that the allegation she used her position to obtain confidential information and images is “non-meritorious” as there is a public security camera located in the entrance hallway of the courthouse.

(Click to view)

Who took the image? According to Hill, the photo in question was snapped by Gary Hale – a former law enforcement officer who is now a member of the clerk of court’s staff. According to Hill’s response, Hale used his cell phone to take the picture from the public security camera – although sources familiar with the photo’s origin say it was snapped from a large-screen television located within Hill’s office.

Following the trial’s conclusion, Hill claims she forwarded the picture to her friend, Melissa Gordon, who placed the photo on a social media post. She further noted that she did not encourage or suggest that the photograph be released in a public forum.

Melissa Gordon is married to Neil Gordon, the co-author of Hill’s book.

Hill also addressed the allegation that she altered a $100 check written by a tourist as a donation following a courthouse visit. According to the complaint, the allegation that Hill had a staff member alter the check by striking through Colleton County and adding her name “is equally untrue and preposterous.” She further clarified she did not give any tours of the courthouse personally – that they were conducted by the Colleton County bailiffs. While the bailiffs did receive tips for conducting these tours, Hill stated she never asked about them – and that no records were kept (or requested) of the payments the bailiffs received.

Hill also responded to allegations leveled against her in a complaint that she says was filed against her by her former deputy clerk of court, Laura Hayes. This news outlet has not been provided with a copy of the complaint attributed to Hayes, but we have reviewed its contents. In her response, Hill specifically addressed allegations that she misappropriated child support enforcement funds routed by the federal government to county courts – money she is alleged to have used to purchase furniture and office supplies. The complaint also referenced its author’s supposed hesitation about issuing a bonus check to the clerk because she “didn’t want her to go to jail for unethical behavior.”

“Right … although I hear federal prison is pretty comfy,” Hill responded in a text thread submitted as an exhibit to her response.

(Click to view)

According to Hill, the complaint attributed to Hayes is politically motivated because she plans to run against Hill for clerk of court in the next election. Whatever its motivation, Hill asked ethics commissioners to dismiss the complaint so “she can get back to the business of serving Colleton County.”

While it is unclear whether Hill submitted her responses to ethics investigators on the date listed in the draft response (August 21, 2023), it is clear her denials did nothing to slow the momentum of the probe.

As we reported earlier this month, investigators demanded the production of records related to no fewer than seven different Colleton County accounts which flow through Hill’s office – including two accounts which contain federal funding. Those two accounts are tied to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) child support enforcement incentive program which provides bonuses for employees who work on these cases.

One of those accounts is the funding stream referenced in the text exchange between Hill and her former employee.

More ominously for Hill, her personal financial records have reportedly been sought by ethics investigators under a separate subpoena. This media outlet has also been informed that SLED agents have issued a subpoena for all of Hill’s county-issued emails, which reportedly show her conducting extensive business related to her book on a taxpayer-provided account.

Our media outlet previously requested Hill’s emails under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). We have yet to receive a response to that inquiry.

Count on FITSNews to keep you up-to-date on all the developments in this unfolding drama – especially its potentially to spill over into the Murdaugh retrial effort. In the meantime, to view Hill’s draft response for yourself, click on the document below …

***

THE RESPONSE …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at [email protected].

***

