Unraveling Murdaugh: The Trial And The Evidence

Our newest landing page for easy access to all the evidence from South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

As the myriad legal proceedings linked to disbarred South Carolina attorney, disgraced former badge-holder, convicted double-murderer and confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh draw to a close, our media outlet wanted to continue pulling together resources from the saga for posterity.

As part of that effort, we created a new centralized landing page consolidating all the evidence and testimony from Murdaugh’s 2023 double homicide trial for easy access.

To access the landing page, click the banner below …

***

***

Whether you followed every second of South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ – or are just beginning to delve into the intricacies of the case – this resource provides a comprehensive overview of all the information (including all of our trial coverage). From the heart-wrenching details of the murders to the twists and turns of the courtroom drama, every aspect has been meticulously compiled for those seeking clarity or simply fascinated by the drama.

Murdaugh was convicted on March 2, 2023 of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 on the family’s former hunting property, known locally as Moselle. The following day – March 3, 2023 – he was sentenced to consecutive life terms for those crimes by circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

During the six-week trial, dozens of witnesses testified including first responders, various expert witnesses, friends and family of Murdaugh, former co-workers and in a rather unusual move – Murdaugh himself took the stand.

Murdaugh was represented by attorney and state senator Dick Harpootlian along with veteran Columbia, S.C. defense attorney Jim Griffin, Phillip Barber and Margaret Fox. Meanwhile the prosecution was led by Creighton Waters of the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

As we reflect on the trial’s extraordinary events – from bomb threats to unexpected juror dismissals – and as the impact of the broader ‘Murdaugh Murders’ saga continues to reverberate, FITSNews remains committed to providing a platform for understanding and analyzing this unprecedented chapter of South Carolina’s legal history.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

