Alex Murdaugh Appeal: Attorneys Drop Bombshell Motion Demanding New Trial

Attorneys representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh filed a bombshell motion with the South Carolina court of appeals on Tuesday morning demanding a new trial on the basis of alleged jury tampering by Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also reportedly referred Hill to the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs for potential criminal charges – which could open the door to a federal investigation of the Murdaugh trial itself and a potential overturning of his conviction at the federal level based on constitutional violations.

Indeed, the complaint claimed Hill’s alleged conduct violated “Murdaugh’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury.”

No information on the criminal referral was available on Tuesday morning, but Murdaugh’s attorneys – state senator Dick Harpootlian and veteran criminal defense lawyer Jim Griffin – were scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon outside the S.C. court of appeals.

In the meantime, their complaint spoke for them …

“The clerk of court tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense,” the complaint alleged.

Specifically, the filing claimed Hill told jurors “not to be ‘misled’ by evidence” presented in Murdaugh’s defense” – and “not to be ‘fooled by’ Murdaugh’s testimony in his own defense.”

During Murdaugh’s testimony, Hill allegedly instructed the jury to “watch him closely,” to “look at his actions” and to “look at his movements.” One juror indicated this led them to understand “that Murdaugh was guilty.”

Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca Hill (FITSNews)

“I understood (this) to mean that Mr. Murdaugh would lie when he testified,” the juror wrote in an affidavit attached to the complaint.

This same juror – No. 630 – also complained about being pressured to convict Murdaugh despite having misgivings about the case against him.

“I had questions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilty but voted guilty because I felt pressured by the other jurors,” the juror wrote in the affidavit.

The complaint further claimed Hill had “frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson,” and also allegedly “asked jurors for their opinions about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence.” Hill is further alleged to have “invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty.”

This is a reference to the infamous “egg juror” – No. 785 – who was dismissed during closing arguments over a Facebook post attributed to her ex-husband which accused her of getting drunk and expressing her opinions regarding Murdaugh’s innocence.

As the trial approach its pivotal moment, Hill allegedly “pressured jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long.'”

Hill’s alleged motive for the aforementioned conduct? “To secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial.”

Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, February 24, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

In fact, one of the affidavits attached to the filing – from Harpootlian’s paralegal, Holli Miller – claimed a juror told her that Hill “passed out business cards from the media to jurors” during their deliberations saying “the media would want to interview jurors at the end of the trial.”

Hill accompanied three jurors on a trip to New York City in the aftermath of the trial for an exclusive appearance on NBC’s Today show.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” the complaint alleged. “Once these facts are proven, the law does not allow the court any discretion about how to respond. It must grant a new trial.”

The motion seeks a stay of Murdaugh’s appeal so the trial judge in the case, Clifton Newman, can consider the motion and decide whether to grant the defense’s request for a new trial.

“The defense motion must be heard in trial court by trial judge,” noted Sara Azari, a Los Angeles attorney who hosts The Presumption podcast with Griffin.

Future motions related to Newman could be forthcoming, however.

“The defense has not indicated how and when they will address possible recusal of Newman,” Azari wrote. “I can’t imagine that’s not a concern they won’t address.”

Why would Newman need to recuse himself?

Since the conclusion of the trial, the judge has made several comments which some have suggested are indicative of a potential lack of objectivity related to Murdaugh.

“I don’t believe that he hated his wife, and certainly I did not believe that he did not love his son, but he committed an unforgivable, unimaginable crime, and there’s no way that he’ll be able to sleep peacefully given those facts,” the judge said during remarks at his alma mater, Cleveland State University, following the trial.

On March 2 of this year, Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred attorney and alleged fraudster from Hampton, S.C., was found guilty of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the conclusion of a six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C.

The proceedings attracted international attention given the gruesomeness of the crimes – and given Murdaugh’s status as a member of the once-powerful “House of Murdaugh,” a family which ran the Palmetto Lowcountry like a fiefdom for nearly a century. Three Murdaughs held the post of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor between 1920-2006 – and Murdaugh himself was a badge-carrying assistant solicitor at the time of the murders.

The jury deliberated for only a few hours before returning its verdict: Guilty on all counts.

Did Hill put her thumb on the scale in an attempt to influence that outcome?

“Toward the end of the trial, Mrs. Hill came into the jury room a lot,” one juror wrote in an affidavit attached to the complaint.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

