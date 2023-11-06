SLED Investigating Official Misconduct In Colleton County

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating allegations of misconduct from within Colleton County — the domain of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. On March 2, 2023, the disgraced attorney was sentenced to life in prison following an internationally televised spectacle from the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C.

As this news outlet has noted, though, the Murdaugh saga is one of many true crime dramas still unfolding on the “Front Porch of the Lowcountry.”

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Colleton County played host to another horrific family tragedy – the Green Pond Massacre. That story recently sparked an open records fight inside the same courthouse where Murdaugh was tried — with our media outlet at the center of the battle, once again.

Other criminal cases are advancing inside the county — including one against a former Colleton official.

On September 8, 2023, SLED was requested by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone to investigate allegations of misconduct from within the county administration’s technology department.

(Click to view)

Jeffrey Colton Hill (Via: Colleton County) Jeffrey Colton Hill (Via: Facebook)

***

The focus of the investigation? Jeffrey Colton Hill, who is listed as the county’s technology director. But despite Jeffrey’s place within the staff directory, an exhaustive search of his social media profiles indicates he no longer serves as a public official.

If you recognize his last name from our sweeping and ongoing coverage of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga — it’s likely because his mother is Becky Hill, clerk of court for Colleton County. Becky Hill oversaw Murdaugh’s six-week double murder trial and was the one who announced his guilty verdicts to the world.

Since publishing her memoir on the experience — Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders — and appearing in a Netflix documentary concerning this case, she’s been accused by Murdaugh’s attorneys of jury tampering. Those allegations, made by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, were part of their recent motion for a new trial.

Becky has denied the allegations and retained attorneys Justin Bamberg and Will Lewis to represent her. Bamberg — a fifth-term state lawmaker — is known across the Palmetto State for representing multiple victims of Murdaugh’s admitted financial crimes. He has not commented publicly on her case.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to a source familiar with the newfound allegations, Jeffrey was accused of illegally recording conversations involving Meagan Utsey, the deputy county administrator who served as liaison between the county and the court during Murdaugh’s trial.

While it’s not immediately clear if Jeffrey’s investigation is related to Murdaugh or not — the timing is certainly provocative considering the allegations against his mother.

FITSNews reached out to Hill and Utsey for comment but did not hear back from either of them. Count on this media outlet to keep tabs on the ongoing investigation as it moves forward — including any responses we receive from those referenced in this report.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andy Fancher (FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

