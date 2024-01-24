‘An Investigation Or A Coverup?’ Becky Hill’s Confab With Prosecutors Raises Questions

Just days before she is scheduled to provide potentially pivotal testimony in a high stakes evidentiary hearing tied to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s bid for a new trial, embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill met secretly with state prosecutors who are supposed to be pursuing criminal charges against her (and with the investigators who are supposed to be probing criminal allegations against her).

The goal of this secret meeting?

To make sure Hill, the state’s star witness, was adequately prepared for any questioning she may receive at next week’s big Murdaugh evidentiary hearing – which revolves around jury tampering allegations leveled against her. That hearing is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday (January 29, 2024) at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia with former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal presiding.

Hill stands accused of tampering with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and younger son last winter. At the conclusion of a six-week, internationally watched trial, a Colleton County jury unanimously found Murdaugh guilty of the graphic murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Hill announced these verdicts to a waiting world – and later published a book detailing her experiences overseeing the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

The last five months have been disastrous for Hill, however. Her credibility has imploded amid a flood of criminal and ethical complaints – as well as the release of emails documenting her duplicity. Luckily for the elected clerk, the narrow parameters established by justice Toal for Murdaugh’s evidentiary hearing should spare her from having to address most of those issues.

On September 5, 2023 – six months after the verdicts were announced – Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion publicly accusing Hill of tampering with the jury. According to Harpootlian and Griffin, this alleged tampering included conspiring to have a juror believed to be sympathetic to Murdaugh removed from the panel on the same day the verdicts were announced.

Hill also allegedly told jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense,” and pushed them to reach “a quick guilty verdict.”

More recently, Hill has been accused of ignoring allegations involving a juror who allegedly violated the judge’s instructions and spoke in favor of convicting Murdaugh.

Hill’s alleged motive for all of this manipulation? Selling copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice, portions of which she has since admitted to plagiarizing.

“Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” Murdaugh’s attorneys have alleged.

Hill is the focus of an ostensibly ongoing S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into the jury tampering allegations – as well as a separate inquiry into allegations that she misused her office for personal gain. She is also the focus of two separate S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) investigations – both of which we have covered in great detail (including Hill’s responses to them). Several of the allegations contained in those ethics cases are expected to be referred for criminal prosecution, as well.

Becky Hill (Facebook)

As if all of that weren’t enough, there are indications Hill and her son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – may have conspired to obstruct justice in connection with the various investigations bearing down on them.

As of this writing, SLED has appropriated unto itself sole authority to investigate Hill criminally – while the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson has accepted the cases involving Hill and her son, but has not publicly declared whether it will be prosecuting them or handing them off to one of the state’s sixteen independently elected solicitors.

All of which leads us to Tuesday’s big meeting in Walterboro …

According to our sources, Hill met for several hours on Tuesday (January 23, 2024) with prosecutors in Wilson’s office and with SLED investigators at a law enforcement annex located within the Bernard Warshaw building in downtown Walterboro.

“They were prepping her,” a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to this outlet.

Ironically, this meeting was held exactly one year to the day that jury selection commenced in Murdaugh’s double homicide trial at the Colleton County courthouse – a historic structure located just a few blocks to the west of the dreary brick building.

Led by prosecutor Creighton Waters, the attorney general’s team arrived at the SLED complex at approximately 9:10 a.m. EST. Hill, her husband and her attorneys arrived roughly forty minutes later – at approximately 9:50 a.m. EST.

Hill and her team departed the facility shortly before 1:30 p.m. EST – approximately three-and-a-half hours after the meeting began. Waters and his team exited the building roughly twenty minutes later, milling about in the parking lot for several minutes before eventually departing at 1:55 p.m. EST.

Ordinarily, prosecutors meeting with their star witness in advance of an important court hearing would not be cause for concern. If anything, it would be seen as a responsible move in almost any other case.

But this is not any other case. And these are far from ordinary circumstances.

Last September, Harpootlian specifically warned SLED that its decision to probe the Murdaugh jury tampering allegations would be problematic owing to the agency’s lead role in investigating the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga. In fact, he specifically asked the agency to “stand down” from such an inquiry owing to its obvious conflict of interest.

When SLED refused to do so, Harpootlian pointedly questioned the agency’s integrity.

“Is this a legitimate investigation or the beginning of a cover-up?” Harpootlian said at the time.

In addressing the recent referral of the Hill cases to Wilson’s office, Harpootlian echoed these concerns.

“They’ve got a vested interest in maintaining Becky’s credibility,” Harpootlian said, referring to the attorney general and his fellow prosecutors as being more interested in upholding Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts than finding the truth about Hill’s alleged conduct.

On that score, he has a fair point. I have long maintained the ongoing involvement of SLED and Wilson’s office in the jury tampering inquiry – as well as the other criminal investigations into Hill and her family members – was ill-advised and failed to inspire public confidence in the integrity of the process.

Prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters, left, and defense attorney Jim Harpootlian confer prior to an evidentiary hearting at the Richland County Courthouse on Tuesday Jan.16, 2024. Tracy Glantz The State, Pool

“It is vital for those investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating these matters to be completely independent,” I wrote six weeks ago, promising that my media outlet would not hesitate to speak up when investigators and prosecutors were acting in a manner “inconsistent with the ideals of independence and impartiality.”

This is one of those moments.

The jury tampering allegations against Hill are the sole focus of next week’s evidentiary hearing – and SLED’s investigative reports on those allegations form the primary basis of what Toal must rely upon in her questioning of the Murdaugh jurors.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors – many of whom flew to the national limelight like moths to a flame in the aftermath of the verdicts last year – now find themselves relying on the testimony of the same elected official they are tasked with prosecuting as they seek to uphold their guilty verdicts against Murdaugh.

In what way, shape or form is any of that legitimate?

“The state’s only vested interest is seeking the truth,” a statement from Wilson’s office in response to our inquiries noted. “As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina attorney general’s office are committed to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Really?

I believe Alex Murdaugh is guilty. I believe he is where he belongs. I believe the Colleton County jury reached the correct verdict in his case. And I believe if tried again, Murdaugh would be found guilty again.

But the process currently unfolding seems like an institutional whitewash of credible misconduct allegations by a trio of institutions more interested in covering their own asses than following the truth “wherever it leads,” which is what we pay them to do.

The lack of independence, objectivity and impartiality associated with this jury tampering inquiry is beyond troubling … and is precisely why none of the agencies involved in Murdaugh’s original trial should have ever had anything to do with it in the first place.

