Blackbaud Drama, Boeing Whistleblower, Critical Cancer Screening Information – Week In Review 3/23/2024

On this week’s edition of the ‘Week in Review,‘ we go back to business school with a couple of major corporate stories we’ve been tracking. First among them? The drama swirling around Charleston, South Carolina-based software giant Blackbaud.

It’s been a wild few weeks for this embattled firm following its chief executive officer’s arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) on the Isle of Palms, S.C. last month.

It turns out, that arrest was the least of Blackbaud’s problems …

In other corporate news, our research director Jenn Wood penned a magnificent overview of the whistleblower story that has consumed crony capitalist aerospace giant Boeing over the past few weeks. Jenn’s piece provided invaluable context on the events surrounding the reported suicide of 62-year old John Barnett – a former Boeing quality control executive.

Jenn and I discussed the very latest developments in the Boeing saga – and where we believe the investigation into Barnett’s death is headed.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

For our final segment this week, I sat down with Thomas Mazza, MD, FACS of award-winning Midlands-area hospital, Lexington Medical Center. Dr. Mazza and I spoke about a particular type of cancer that’s not discussed quite as often as others, but one which – according to an article by our Mark Powell – “is very real and it poses a very serious health risk to many people.”

Dr. Mazza walked us through how getting screened for colorectal cancer isn’t as bad as it is sometimes made out to be – and what risk factors elevate your need for screening.

Be on the lookout for my full interview with Dr. Mazza, which is scheduled to air next week, and be sure to click here for more information on this “quiet” cancer.

Once again, thanks to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – and continue pushing for reforms that enhance accountability at the institutional level – please consider subscribing today!

Also, if you haven’t signed up for our newsletter, be sure to do that this week as we will be emailing topics – and soliciting questions – for next week’s first-ever installment of the FITSNews’ ‘Month in Review.’

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

