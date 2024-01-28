Sources: Becky Hill’s Missing Cell Phone Recovered

A missing cell phone sought by agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in their ongoing “investigation” of jury tampering allegations against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill has reportedly been located.

The phone – which we are told had been reset to its original factory settings – was discovered in a Colleton County government office. It has since been confirmed as the county-issued phone Hill used from January 23 through March 3, 2023 when her office presided over the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

A fourth generation scion of one of the Palmetto State’s most influential legal dynasties, Murdaugh was found guilty on March 2, 2023 of the graphic murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. on the evening of June 7, 2021.

He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison on March 3, 2023.

The killings were part of an institutionally enabled maze of multifaceted criminality collectively referred to as the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga. These crimes captured international audiences and turned Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. last year into the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts on the murder charges were announced to a waiting world by Hill, who has since come under fire for allegedly tampering with the jury which found Murdaugh guilty. In fact, Hill has been accused by Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – of conspiring to rig the jury mid-trial.

SLED has been purportedly probing those allegations since September – even though Harpootlian specifically asked the agency to “stand down” over perceived conflicts of interest given its lead role in investigating the crimes Murdaugh was convicted of committing.

Harpootlian’s concern? That the agency – along with prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson – would be more interested in protecting their hard-earned Murdaugh guilty verdicts than in uncovering the truth about Hill.

Those concerns increasingly appear to have been well-founded – as I discussed in detail on our latest Week in Review program.

Take a look …

Hill’s county-issued phone – a Samsung Galaxy S10E – was discovered on Tuesday (January 23, 2024) and immediately reported to SLED. As of late Saturday evening (January 27, 2024), however, SLED agents had yet to collect the device or make arrangements to retrieve it – despite having issued a search warrant for the phone more than three months ago.

Of interest? During this delay, the first court hearing related to the jury tampering allegations against Hill was held in the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C.

Did SLED agents not believe this phone was something they should have attempted to get their hands on ahead of that hearing? Or ahead of the big evidentiary hearing in this case scheduled for Monday?

To recap: Back in November, our Andy Fancher exclusively reported that Hill’s son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – had been arrested on one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

Hill allegedly tapped the phone of Colleton County deputy administrator Meagan Utsey – purportedly as “part of an effort to keep Becky Hill abreast of the investigations into her conduct.”

In his report on Jeffrey Hill’s arrest, Fancher noted Becky Hill was “forced to surrender her phone to SLED upon the issuance of a search warrant” in connection with the wiretapping investigation into her son.

Our media outlet further linked Becky Hill to the investigation into her son, noting that SLED investigators were “exploring obstruction of justice charges against both Becky Hill and Jeffrey Hill as it relates to the mushrooming wiretapping scandal.”

Those obstruction allegations have since come into much clearer view …

As we previously reported, the iPhone Becky Hill surrendered to SLED is not the phone she used during the trial. Nor is it a separate iPhone Hill has been reportedly been using since the allegations against her son were made public.

Sources familiar with the inquiry indicated Hill switched from a Samsung device to an iPhone in the days immediately after she was accused of tampering with the Murdaugh jury. However, Jeffrey Hill reportedly told county officials on August 30, 2023 his mother’s Samsung phone had already been turned into the county – even though Becky Hill was reportedly still using it on the day the jury tampering allegations were announced a week later.

Moreover, until last week no one knew where Becky Hill’s county-issued Samsung phone was … only that SLED ostensibly wanted to find it.

“They wanted the Samsung,” a source familiar with the inquiry told us. “The (search) warrant specifically requested the Samsung.”

Apparently they didn’t want it that badly …

We also previously reported that Becky Hill’s county-issued cell phone number was “released” from its taxpayer-funded Verizon account and added to her personal account in late July 2023. This, we were told, was part of an effort to evade accountability – specifically, to dodge a looming subpoena from the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) for her cell phone records in connection with two related investigations.

Becky Hill reportedly told ethics investigators on multiple occasions she did not keep her county-issued Samsung phone after her son transferred the line from the county to her personal account in late July.

As previously noted, the iPhone Becky Hill provided to SLED investigators had been reset to its factory settings. Similarly, two phones provided by Jeffery Hill to SLED – one a personal Samsung and the other a county-issued Samsung – were both reportedly reset to factory settings.

Also, two other Samsungs belonging to Jeffrey Hill – a personal device and a county phone – were reportedly destroyed when he first learned SLED wanted to question him in connection with the wiretapping scandal.

Red flags everywhere, right?

As I noted earlier this month, “these evasive measures appear to have taken place at pivotal moments in the evolution of this story” – i.e. when ethics investigators asked Becky Hill for her cell phone records, when Becky Hill was publicly accused of jury tampering and when her son was contacted by SLED for an interview on the wiretapping allegations.

Coincidences?

Our media outlet is endeavoring to obtain additional information about exactly where Hill’s phone was found – and the timing and circumstances related to its discovery. Count on us to keep our audience in the loop regarding anything we uncover.

