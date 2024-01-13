Becky Hill Investigation, South Carolina GOP Silences Dissent, 2024 Election Update – Week In Review 1/13/2024

The first full week of 2024 was a busy one here at FITSNews as we saw the confirmation of a high-profile criminal investigation, the commencement of a new South Carolina legislative session and the escalation of the 2024 presidential primary process.

First, as we exclusively reported, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it is currently conducting not one but two criminal investigations into embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill. The confirmation of these probes – which are running concurrent to two active S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) investigations – represented the latest bad news for Hill.

On the heels of last week’s disastrous developments for the scandal-scarred official, attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh appear to be very well-positioned to argue that Hill tampered with the jury that found Murdaugh guilty of murder last winter in Walterboro, S.C.

In addition to our recap on the Week In Review, I discussed the latest on the Becky Hill saga with journalist Megyn Kelly. To watch that segment, click here.

In other news, our team traveled to the S.C. State House this week as lawmakers gaveled the 2024 session of the state legislature to order. Within hours of arriving at the seat of government in South Carolina, we had already broken a huge story about an attempt by leaders in the House of Representatives to silence dissenting voices within the chamber.

That effort is currently on hold, but count on FITSNews to keep our audience abreast of this ongoing bid by the GOP “supermajority” to silence its ideological opponents – especially those who are part of the conservative wing of the “Republican” party.

Finally, with the 2024 presidential primary hurtling toward its first day of decision in Iowa, I joined our Dylan Nolan for a conversation about where this race is headed – both geographically and in terms of how the dominos may fall ahead of the February 24, 2024 “First in the South” presidential primary.

We specifically previewed the Iowa vote – attempting to ascertain whether the Nikki Haley surge will translate into a surprisingly strong second place finish in the Hawkeye State and whether Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy could wind up outperforming expectations in his first-ever election.

Lastly, I closed our show with a tease of our upcoming interview with Todd Rutherford – whom this media outlet has repeatedly referred to as the “poster politician” for judicial corruption in the Palmetto State. To his credit, Rutherford accepted our invitation to discuss some of the controversial cases we’ve covered – and criticized him for – in recent years. Be on the lookout for my interview with Rutherford early next week … and remember, this media outlet has a longstanding open microphone policy encouraging those whom we criticize (and those who disagree with our coverage) to share their perspectives with our audience.

Thanks to everyone for tuning in

