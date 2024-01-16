Murdaugh Status Conference: Jean Toal Slams Door On The Defense

Alex Murdaugh may not be getting a new trial after all …

It’s not a hill, it’s a mountain,” Irish rock star Bono crooned on U2’s ‘I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight.’

Well, attorneys for disbarred, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh are no doubt going crazy as they suddenly stare down a mountain, not a hill, in their bid to get a new trial for the Palmetto State’s most notorious convicted killer.

In an impactful status conference held in downtown Columbia, S.C. at the Richland County courthouse, former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal delivered several critical blows to Murdaugh and his lead attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. Harpootlian and Griffin are seeking a new trial for their client on the basis of seismic jury tampering allegations leveled last September against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Hill, incidentally, is the focus of multiple ongoing ethics and criminal investigations related to her conduct both during and after the Murdaugh trial – which captivated international audiences for six weeks last winter in Walterboro, S.C.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Her credibility seemed as though it would be at the center of the upcoming hearing – until Toal radically reoriented the focus of the upcoming proceedings.

First and most significantly, Toal ruled against the defense regarding the standard of proof it must present at the retrial hearing – which is scheduled to begin on January 29, 2024. Harpootlian and Griffin had argued the law merely required them to prove improper contact with jurors had occurred – a standard ensconced in federal law and a 1993 case, State v. Cameron. According to Toal, she will rule instead based on the standard adopted in State v. Green, a 2020 ruling in which the court refused to overturn a guilty verdict after a bailiff had improper contact with a juror.

“Prejudice is presumed under the circumstances,” Griffin told the chief justice in invoking Cameron.

“Prejudice must be proved, not presumed,” Toal fired back. “For the purposes of what the defendant must show, the presumption – simply by the contact, which we don’t have any sworn evidence about … is not the way to examine this issue but rather specific evidence of what was said, when it was said and how it impacted the jury.”

“That is the approach I will take,” she added.

(Click to view)

Prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters, left, and defense attorney Jim Harpootlian confer prior to an evidentiary hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday January 16, 2024. (Tracy Glantz The State, Pool).

Harpootlian and Griffin argued vigorously that the improper contact by the bailiff in the Green case involved a procedural matter, whereas Hill’s alleged tampering went to the very merits of the case. In doing so, they echoed a distinction made in the original case, in which the court found the bailiff’s improper contact with the jury “did not touch the merits, but dealt only with the procedural question of how the judge might handle a jury impasse that apparently never materialized.”

Nonetheless, Toal said the standard that prejudice most be proved would be her guide during the upcoming hearing.

In addition to ruling against the defense on the standard of proof, Toal also made it clear she was not going to permit the upcoming hearing to turn into a trial of Hill.

“That is not what this inquiry is about,” she said.

Specifically, Toal indicated her intention to limit the witness list to the twelve jurors who deliberated – and to the embattled clerk of court. That would seem to exclude the testimony of an alternate juror and the famed “egg juror,” who was allegedly removed from the panel as a result of a conspiracy involving Hill.

Harpootlian strongly protested this decision, arguing the other witnesses could attest to alleged tampering which “infected” the jury.

“I don’t understand how that can’t be relevant,” he said.

Toal was having none of it, saying she saw “no necessity” to expand questioning beyond “what the clerk said to the (deliberating) jurors.”

(Click to view)

Alex Murdaugh attends a status conference related to jury-tampering allegations against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Gavin McIntyre/The Post and Courier/Pool)

“At the present time, I see nothing that prompts me to have people who did not sit on the case talk about what the clerk said to those who did – when I’ve got the direct people to whom it was said that I will question,” she said.

Toal also made it clear that she – not the attorneys – would question the individual jurors. And that this questioning would be done in open court, on the record – with members of the media adopting the same considerations regarding the anonymity of jurors as was adopted at the original trial.

“I will be doing the questioning of the jurors,” she said, adding that her questions would be limited to “whether improper contact was made with them – and whether it affected their verdict.”

Toal said she understood the defense wanted to use other questions “as a means of further attacking the clerk and her testimony,” noting that “there’s a whole lot more that Mr. Harpootlian would like to explore that I believe to be wholly irrelevant.”

In another blow for the defense, Toal indicated allegations of misconduct raised against Hill in the aftermath of the trial that were unrelated to the tampering allegations would not factor into her questioning – and that she would be drawing a clear distinction between the “clerk’s conduct at the time” versus her conduct since the trial.

“I can tell you that I am very, very reluctant to turn this hearing into a wholesale exploration of every piece of conduct by the clerk alleged to have been improper on its own, indicative of characteristics of her,” she said. “This is a very focused inquiry that deals with this jury and what impact contact – if any – had on this jury (and) “Its ability to render the verdict it rendered in an impartial manner.”

Toal added that Murdaugh’s retrial hearing “is not the time to explore every mistake, or incorrect statement or false statement made by (Hill).”

“I don’t think it’s necessary, nor do I think it’s proper, to explore each and every impropriety alleged to have been committed by the clerk,” she said.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

