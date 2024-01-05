Becky Hill Investigation: Destroyed Devices, Missing Cell Phone Raise Red Flags

In late November, our media outlet published one of its initial in-depth reports detailing the escalating investigation into embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill. That story – derided by many as “fake news” – laid out some critical components of this still-unfolding narrative.

First, our report revealed that Hill was the focus of two separate S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) investigations – which we have subsequently covered in much greater detail (including Hill’s response to them).

Second, our November 27, 2023 report was published just days after reporter Andy Fancher exclusively reported that Hill’s son – Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – had been arrested on one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

In his report on Jeffrey Hill’s arrest, Fancher noted that Becky Hill was “forced to surrender her phone to SLED upon the issuance of a search warrant.”

Our late November report further linked Becky Hill to the investigation into her son, and noted that investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were “exploring obstruction of justice charges against both Becky Hill and Jeffrey Hill as it relates to the mushrooming wiretapping scandal.”

We now have additional information related to these obstruction allegations …

***

First, though, why does Hill’s story matter so much? Because in addition to the multiplying myriad of scandals she has stumbled into over the last few months, she remains the focus of a jury tampering investigation which many believe will result in a new trial for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Hill’s office was responsible for the administration of Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. last year – an international spectacle dubbed the ‘Trial of the Century’ in South Carolina. In fact, it was Hill who announced Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts to a waiting world on March 2, 2023. Six months after the trial, though, Murdaugh’s attorneys accused her of tampering with the jury – and engaging in an alleged conspiracy to have a juror believed to be favorable to Murdaugh removed from the panel.

Murdaugh’s attorneys – led by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – accused Hill of “betray(ing) her oath of office for money and fame,” allegedly influencing the jury against Murdaugh in an effort to sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice.

That book, incidentally, is at the heart of one of the ethics complaints Hill is facing.

Hill has steadfastly denied the tampering allegations – including in an affidavit (.pdf) submitted by the state opposing Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial. However, she and her supporters have been ensnared in a web of lies – and her book is currently being taken off the shelves after Hill admitted to plagiarizing portions of the text.

The tampering allegations are the focus of a retrial hearing scheduled for later this month in Columbia, S.C. before former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal. In the meantime, though, the case against Hill is progressing … including some disturbing new revelations about the alleged destruction of evidence and other attempts to pervert the course of justice.

While Hill’s recently released Colleton County emails have become a central focus of this story, we have heard little about the cell phone records sought by investigators back in November in the aftermath of her son’s wiretapping arrest. According to our sources, that’s because the phone Becky Hill surrendered to SLED – an iPhone of dubious evidentiary value – remains the focus of an intense, ongoing debate between agents and her attorneys.

***

***

As previously reported, the iPhone Becky Hill surrendered to SLED is not the phone she used during the trial. Nor is it a separate iPhone Hill has been reportedly been using since the allegations against her son were made public.

Sources familiar with the inquiry indicated Hill switched from a Samsung device to an iPhone in the days immediately after being accused of jury tampering in the Murdaugh case.

Where is the Samsung phone used by Hill during the Murdaugh trial? No one knows …

Agents specifically sought the Samsung device, but as of this writing have not located it.

“They wanted the Samsung,” a source familiar with the inquiry told us. “The (search) warrant specifically requested the Samsung. Nobody knows where that Samsung is.”

Which iPhone did Hill surrender? Again, it’s not immediately clear whether SLED obtained the iPhone linked to Hill’s original, county-issued phone number – which she has since abandoned – or the iPhone linked to the new number she has been using since the scandal broke.

Here’s where it gets tricker, though. Hill hasn’t only been swapping out devices and phone numbers in the aftermath of the trial, she’s been moving wireless accounts – or rather her son has been moving them.

As previously reported, Becky Hill’s county-issued cell phone number was reportedly “released” from its taxpayer-funded Verizon account and added to her personal account. This, we were told, was part of an effort to evade accountability – specifically, to dodge a looming subpoena from the state ethics commission for her cell phone records. We have since confirmed this “switcheroo” of Becky Hill’s phone line was requested by her son, Jeffrey Hill, on July 24, 2023 and effectuated two days later. Records show that on July 26, 2023, this line was transferred from Colleton County to a Yahoo email account linked to Becky Hill.

Of interest? Hill reportedly told investigators on multiple occasions that she did not keep the county-issued Samsung phone after she transferred the line from the county.

“She was saying she was no longer using the county equipment,” one source told us. “Her whole story was that she didn’t keep the phone when she left the county plan. Clearly she was until September 5.”

Which, of course, was the day Murdaugh’s attorneys accusing Hill of jury tampering …

***

***

At the same time he was switching out his mother’s cell phone account in late July, mysterious things were happening with Jeffrey Hill’s two phones – a Samsung device linked to his personal number and another Samsung device provided by the county.

According to sources familiar with the status of the investigation, Hill ordered a new Samsung phone for use on his county-issued line on or about July 18, 2023 and “disposed” of the county-issued Samsung phone he was previously using.

What happened to that device? It was destroyed, we are told – and thrown into a dumpster.

Why did Jeffrey Hill allegedly destroy/ throw away his work phone – and transfer his mother’s county-issued phone line – in late July? Because, according to our sources, that’s when he realized he had been caught wiretapping Colleton County deputy administrator Meagan Utsey – purportedly as “part of an effort to keep Becky Hill abreast of the investigations into her conduct.”

Jeffrey Hill was suspended on July 27, 2023 for wiretapping Utsey – the day after his mother’s county-issued phone line was officially transferred. He returned to work on August 14, 2023. In other words, it would appear he got rid of his original work phone just in time.

Three weeks after he was reinstated, the jury tampering allegations were leveled against his mother – prompting a dramatic escalation of the situation. Within a week of those allegations being made public, on or about September 11, 2023, SLED sought to interview Jeffrey Hill related to the wiretapping allegation – which is when he allegedly destroyed his personal Samsung cell phone.

According to our sources, Hill destroyed his personal Samsung phone the moment he learned SLED wanted to interview him.

“He definitely knew the walls were closing in,” one source told us.

***

***

Jeffrey Hill’s new county-issued Samsung phone was surrendered to SLED upon his arrest. According to our sources, the device obtained by investigators had been “factory reset,” which according to the company “completely erase(s) your personal information and data to make your phone or tablet a clean slate.”

Jeffrey Hill’s new personal Samsung phone was also surrendered to SLED upon his arrest on November 21, 2023. This device had also been “factory reset,” according to our sources.

Six cell phones: Two of them allegedly destroyed. Two of them “factory reset.” One reportedly missing. One which investigators have in their possession but is clearly not the device they sought via their subpoena.

Frankly, this alone constitutes a compelling case for alleged obstruction of justice on the part of Becky Hill and her son. Not only that, these evasive measures appear to have taken place at pivotal moments in the evolution of this story – i.e. when Jeffrey Hill allegedly became aware that he had been caught eavesdropping on Utsey, when the jury tampering allegations against Becky Hill became public and when Jeffrey Hill was first contacted by SLED about an interview.

Even more problematic? We have received troubling reports that SLED agents and officials sought at various points during the investigation to downplay any possible connection between Jeffrey Hill’s eavesdropping of Utsey and the ethics investigations into Hill.

We are continuing to probe the evolution of this inquiry and will provide updates to our audience … including a more detailed discussion of SLED’s role in this investigation.

As of this writing, Becky Hill’s cases remain with ethics investigators – although we have been told to expect a criminal referral at some point soon. Meanwhile, attorney general Alan Wilson – whose office prosecuted Murdaugh – has accepted prosecutorial jurisdiction over both Becky Hill and Jeffrey Hill’s cases, but has yet to say whether he is referring either matter to a non-conflicted solicitor (or whether he is assigning them to the statewide grand jury for further investigation, as has been requested).

***

***

