Exclusive: Colleton County Clerk Of Court Facing Two SLED Investigations

With less than three weeks to go before a pivotal evidentiary hearing that will determine whether convicted killer Alex Murdaugh receives a new trial, the elected official at the heart of alleged jury tampering at Murdaugh’s first trial is officially the focus of not one – but two – criminal investigations by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“SLED currently has two open investigations into Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill,” Renée Wunderlich, the agency’s public information director, told us on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wunderlich, the first open investigation into Hill is a familiar one – SLED’s ongoing probe into jury tampering allegations during Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. from January 23 to March 3, 2023. However, the agency is now on the record saying its inquiry into those allegations is focused on Hill – whose office administered what has been referred to as the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century.’

The second criminal investigation into Hill is much broader, Wunderlich said, and revolves around “allegations she used her elected position for personal gain.”

Sources familiar with the second SLED inquiry said it encompasses a host of areas – including a pair of complaints filed against Hill for allegedly abusing her office which were submitted to the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) last year.

It could also encompass the criminal investigation into her son, former Colleton County technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – who was arrested in November on one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

Jeffrey Hill is accused of tapping the phone of Colleton County deputy administrator Meagan Utsey – purportedly as “part of an effort to keep Becky Hill abreast of the investigations into her conduct.”

The investigation into the wiretapping allegations has recently raised the specter of obstruction of justice by both Hills.

It’s not immediately clear whether the SCSEC has concluded its investigations into Hill, which were detailed on this media outlet last month (here and here). By statute, the agency does not comment on complaints it receives unless it determines there is probable cause to launch a formal inquiry. Also, the ethics commission would not refer a matter to another agency for criminal prosecution until its own investigation had been completed – a process which requires a vote from SCSEC commissioners.

Sources familiar with the broader web of scrutiny descending upon Hill say it has been difficult for ethics investigators – and SLED agents – to reach a stopping point on any of the inquiries because new allegations keep cropping up.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

