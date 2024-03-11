Bowen Turner: Back Behind Bars

An accused serial rapist whose preferential treatment by South Carolina’s court system sparked calls for judicial reform is back in the headlines and (temporarily, at least) back behind bars. On Saturday, March 9, 2024, Bowen Turner of Orangeburg, S.C. was involved in a collision in Florence County resulting in five new charges being filed against him: Driving under the influence, open container, failure to wear a seatbelt, disorderly conduct and one other unnamed, pending charge. He is currently being held in the Florence County detention center.

Jail records list the arresting agency as the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Reports indicate Turner was “grossly intoxicated” at the time of the collision and combative with nurses and staff. Apparently, the 21-year-old fortunate son was undeterred by the intense supervision he was purportedly placed under after his release from prison less than four months ago.

Turner’s erratic, violent behavior – described as a danger to the community – has been a recurring theme throughout his troubled history with the law. His controversial case has once again brought to light the circumstances surrounding his release from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) last November after serving 16 months behind bars.

Described as a “poster boy for the injustice of influence,” Turner’s case has highlighted the leniency South Carolina’s system shows to well-connected defendants – especially those with powerful lawyer-legislators representing them. Over a period of a little more than a year in 2018-2019, Turner was accused of three sexual assaults against three different young women in three different counties. He was ultimately sentenced by former S.C. circuit court judge Markley Dennis to five years of probation after the charges were whittled down to one count of first degree assault and battery in Orangeburg County. Prosecutors in the office of S.C. second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks failed to bring charges against Turner over another sexual assault that occurred in Calhoun County.

Despite facing serious charges at the age of sixteen – charges which could have led to a maximum sentence of thirty years apiece – Turner managed to avoid prison (and the sex offender registry) .

Even after his sweetheart deal, Turner could not stay out of trouble. On Mother’s Day 2022, he was arrested in Orangeburg, S.C. after allegedly getting drunk, trying to lure a woman into a vehicle, lying to police and threatening to bite off the finger of a deputy. Turner was charged with public disorderly conduct, violation of probation, threatening a public employee and being a minor in possession of alcohol. It was this incident which ultimately led to Turner’s probation being revoked in July 2022.

While Turner has evaded consequences for his behavior, his alleged victims have not. On November 14, 2021, Dallas Stoller took her own life – a result of the emotional and psychological injuries she sustained after being assaulted by Turner in 2018 (and due to the bullying she received at the hands of many in Orangeburg).

Turner was represented on his sexual assault charges by powerful S.C. Senate minority leader Brad Hutto. In fact, Hutto gained infamy when he slut-shamed one of Turner’s alleged victims. Court records suggest that multiple attorneys, judges and solicitors were part of the process that led to Turner’s lenient sentencing and subsequent re-offenses. His case first appeared before now-retired judge Casey Manning – who has since been at the heart of several “Palmetto Injustice” scandals.

Count on this media outlet to keep close tabs on Turner’s case as his latest offenses make their way through the justice system that has continued to coddle him at the expense of public safety.

