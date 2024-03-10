Donald Trump Endorsement Showcases Nancy Mace’s Strength

Two years ago, former U.S. president Donald Trump did everything in his power to take out congresswoman Nancy Mace – endorsing her primary opponent, calling her “crazy” and going so far as to block her from appearing on cable news programs.

None of it worked …

Mace won the GOP nomination over Trump’s objections – then stormed to a blowout win over a credible, well-funded Democrat in the 2022 general election (with the former president’s belated backing). Since then, the second-term incumbent has continued to chart an independent streak – and has seen her national profile continue to rise as a result.

Along the way, Mace earned the ire of the GOP establishment by voting against a status quo spending bill – as well as the status quo politicians who were pushing it. Not surprisingly, these Swamp creatures are now targeting her for defeat – running a candidate against her who appears to have the backing of the entire Washington establishment.

Meanwhile, several top Trump advisors in the Palmetto State were reportedly keen to keep Mace from receiving his endorsement – believing they had an opportunity to put a more malleable politician in her seat.

Reading the tea leaves (and no doubt the latest polling data from the first district), Trump obviously thought better of that plan …

“It is my great honor to endorse a strong conservative voice for South Carolina’s first congressional district,” he posted on his Truth Social platform over the weekend. “Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our record-breaking win. In Congress, she is fighting to secure the border, strengthen our military, support our veterans, uphold the rule of law, stop political weaponization, and protect and defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Congresswoman Nancy Mace has my complete and total endorsement!”

Mace – who endorsed Trump ahead of the Palmetto State’s ‘First in the South’ presidential primary last month – welcomed the 45th president’s backing.

“When President Trump was in the White House, our economy was booming, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us,” Mace wrote on X. “Most importantly, he fought the DC politicians who put their own interests above those of American families. I look forward to working with him to always put the Lowcountry and America First!”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump endorses South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace. (Truth Social)

Trump’s imprimatur wasn’t the only endorsement Mace landed last week. On Friday, Lowcountry conservative activist Lynz Piper-Loomis – who ran for this seat in 2022 and proceeded to endorse Mace’s challenge upon dropping out – also backed her reelection bid.

“I saw Nancy Mace come against the establishment,” Piper-Loomis said, highlighting the extent to which Mace’s principled stand against former GOP speaker Kevin McCarthy has galvanized conservative grassroots who were not with her in 2022.

South Carolina’s first district encompasses parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Beaufort counties in the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry. Mace, 46, captured this district from Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2020 and won it decisively over challenger Annie Andrews in 2022. This spring, she is facing a primary challenge from former Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton, the aforementioned establishment choice.

Partisan primaries in South Carolina are scheduled for June 11, 2024. If no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first ballot, a runoff election would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024.

Don’t expect Mace to need a second ballot to win her party’s nomination this go-round, though … and don’t expect Democrats to put up a similar fight this fall after the thrashing Mace put on them last time.

