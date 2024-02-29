SC4: William Timmons Endorsed By Donald Trump

Scandal-scarred U.S. congressman William Timmons received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump this week – an apparent quid pro quo after Timmons was among the first Palmetto State politicians to back Trump’s 2024 presidential bid last January.

Apparently, the embattled congressman wasted absolutely no time in cashing in that chip after Trump’s landslide victory in South Carolina last weekend over Nikki Haley …

Trump’s endorsement of Timmons comes in spite of the congressman’s strident remarks following an event many MAGAphiles now see as a government set-up: The January 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Timmons referred to the January 6, 2021 rioting as ” the very definition of domestic terrorism,” and an “act of insurrection.”

Nonetheless, Trump lent Timmons his “complete and total endorsement” this week – praising the congressman for his work “to secure our border, strengthen our military, support our veterans, grow the economy, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the radical left accountable.”

Has Timmons done any of those things? Eh …

***

What has he done? Hypocritically philander … and then abuse his authority in an effort to secure a positive outcome in family court for his mistress, Paula Dhier.

To recap: Timmons initiated his own sex scandal two years ago via a preemptive “prayers and privacy” statement released to this media outlet addressing an alleged affair involving Dhier. The goal of this unsolicited, on-the-record comment? Bringing the affair with his mistress to light so he could torpedo his marriage, sources familiar with the situation told us.

Both Timmons and Dhier were married when the affair began. In fact, Dhier was best friends with Timmons’ wife, Sarah Timmons – and was literally living in their house when the affair kicked off.

As stated over and over and over again, FITSNews did not request a statement from Timmons regarding his personal life, nor did our platform have any plans to publish a story regarding his extracurricular entanglement. In fact, we generally abstain from reporting on affairs unless they involve some sort of abuse of power, misappropriation of public funds or demonstrable hypocrisy.

(Click to view)

Paula Dhier (Provided)

Ultimately, though, the statement ended up torpedoing Timmons … who got pissy once it became clear he couldn’t control the narrative.

Timmons is a third-term congressman from a fifth-generation, über-wealthy, über-influential family in Greenville, S.C. His great-grandfather – William R. Timmons Sr. – built an empire in the Upstate beginning in the mid-1920s, focusing on the real estate, trucking and insurance industries. The family – which helped establish the city’s civic and philanthropic communities – is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Timmons is being challenged in this spring’s GOP primary election by state representative Adam Morgan – chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus. Morgan announced his candidacy last fall, touting the work the caucus has

“We’ve organized the most aggressive and successful conservative effort in South Carolina history,” he told supporters at his kickoff event.

Morgan has previously criticized Timmons for his comments following the January 6 riots, however his campaign had no response to Trump’s endorsement of the incumbent.

Filing for partisan primary races in South Carolina begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on March 16, 2024 and closes on April 1, 2024. Primary elections will be held on June 11, 2024, and if no candidate receives a majority of ballots in a given race, runoff elections would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments related to this race as well as several other contested GOP congressional elections (here and here).

***

***

