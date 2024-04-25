Medical Marijuana: South Carolina House Is Out Of Excuses

Two years ago, so-called “Republicans” in the South Carolina House of Representatives made use of procedural gimmickry to kill a medical cannabis bill which had just been overwhelmingly approved by the state Senate. This year, House leaders are trying to run out the clock on the legislation … which once again cleared the Senate by a compelling margin.

What gives?

Despite South Carolina already being years behind the curve on this issue, House leaders waited more than two months to schedule a hearing on S. 423 – the “Compassionate Care Act.” Their delay was not lost on longtime medical cannabis backer Tom Davis, who took to X to share his displeasure.

My medical cannabis bill passed the SC Senate on 2-14-24 and was sent to the House, where it has been sitting idly in the 3M Committee. Now, over two months later, with three weeks left in the legislative session. 3M chair Rep. ?@syllestedavis? decides to give it a hearing. pic.twitter.com/nFMHQ1r0RP — Tom Davis (@SenTomDavisSC) April 19, 2024

Davis has every reason to be frustrated – as do the tens of thousands of South Carolinians who have been waiting decades to have access to medical cannabis. As I noted earlier this month, thirty-eight other states have already decriminalized marijuana for medical use – putting Palmetto State residents suffering from a variety of conditions at a decided disadvantage.

As previously reported, there is monolithic public support for the idea – with overwhelming majorities embracing it irrespective of geographic, gender, age, racial and partisan differences. All told, a whopping 83 percent of registered voters in South Carolina – including 74 percent of GOP voters – support providing medical marijuana to patients with serious medical conditions if their doctor recommends it.

Sadly, House “Republicans” continue dragging their feet on the issue.

At this week’s meeting of the House medical, military, public and municipal affairs (3M) committee – called by chairwoman Sylleste Davis – no action was taken on the Compassionate Care Act despite the lengthy delay in brining the bill up for a hearing. The panel also declined to open the floor for public testimony, choosing instead to handpick who its members heard from on the issue – beginning with certain law enforcement leaders who have been vocal in their opposition to medical marijuana decriminalization.

S.C. senator Tom Davis during a Senate Finance Committee meeting in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

In an effort to allay law enforcement concerns, Davis’ legislation would create a heavily regulated medical marijuana program in which pharmacists would oversee the distribution of cannabis-based treatments to select patients based upon the recommendation of their physicians.

Davis has described the legislation as a “conservative template for states that want to empower doctors, that want to help patients but also want to draw a bright line against recreational use.”

As I noted earlier this year, tens of thousands of South Carolinians dealing with conditions such as epilepsy, neurological disorders, chronic pain, PTSD, intense nausea and other side effects accompanying chemotherapy would be able to access medically prescribed cannabis treatments under the new law.

Also, those of us watching as the state’s opioid epidemic continues to claim lives are also eager to see alternatives to these dangerous, highly addictive pain management “medications.”

For the past ten years, no one has pushed harder than Davis to see this bill become law. During that process, he has been hailed by supporters and opponents alike for his statesmanship, his willingness to negotiate in good faith … and his patience.

Clearly, though, Davis’ patience – like the patience of so many who have stood alongside him in this battle – is growing thinner the longer House leaders continue to play games with people’s lives. Those leaders – including speaker Murrell Smith and “majority” leader Davey Hiott – have officially run out of excuses.

Meanwhile, those who need the relief provided by this bill are – once again – running out of time.

This media outlet’s position on Davis’ bill is no secret. Back in 2016, I referred to its passage as a “moral imperative.” And two years ago, I ripped House leaders (including Sylleste Davis) who killed the last version of the bill with procedural gimmicks as “cowards.”

Sadly, that cowardice continues …

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

