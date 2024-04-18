Catherine Templeton: ‘Violent Son’ Saga Escalates

South Carolina congressional candidate should call off her campaign and focus on her family …

“Sometimes I gotta not be popular to reach you,” rapper Brother Ali sings to his son on the song Faheem.

As a father of seven (soon to be eight) children, I get that.

If you love your children, nothing hurts worse than watching them suffer – or watching them become the source of others’ suffering. And disciplining them – which often produces temporary suffering for all concerned – is no fun, either. It is, however, incredibly necessary – especially in a world which increasingly insists there are no consequences for our actions.

I can certainly relate to what South Carolina first district congressional candidate Catherine Templeton is currently experiencing as it relates to the legal drama swirling around her 18-year-old son. I have no doubt what is happening pains her to her core.

Does it pain her enough to do the right thing, though?

Templeton is running for South Carolina’s first congressional district seat against Nancy Mace, a second -term incumbent who is being targeted because she had the temerity to stand against the Washington, D.C. swamp and its uniparty leaders. If you care about freedom and free markets – as this media outlet does – Mace has been a reliable vote. In fact, that’s why she is being targeted.

***

Nancy Mace (Provided)

“The Swamp has decided it’s time to try and cancel her,” our Prioleau Alexander noted back in December, hailing Mace as a rare “reach across the aisle Republican” who has repeatedly “said the quiet part out loud.”

Were the first district still being represented by this politician (or this one) I could see why a change would be necessary … but it isn’t. Mace is putting the Lowcountry first. Period.

Templeton? Although she campaigned for governor six years ago as a conservative, her congressional candidacy is backed by the Washington swamp. In fact, it is a product of the Washington swamp. As a result, I have grave reservations about her ability to provide the same sort of independent, fiscally conservative representation first district voters are currently receiving from Mace. Frankly, I think Templeton would be a status quo vote – a vote for more government and less freedom.

But those aren’t the “grave reservations” I am addressing today.

As our media outlet exclusively reported earlier this week, Templeton’s son – Hampton Brooks Templeton – was arrested on a felony first degree assault and battery charge following an incident at a house party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. on the evening of January 12, 2024.

According to a follow-up report from Caitlin Byrd of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, Templeton is accused of “brutally beating one of his classmates to the point they suffered at least four seizures and had to be hospitalized.”

***

This media outlet has obtained documentation of some of the injuries sustained by Templeton’s alleged victim, however we are declining to publish them at this time as they are part of a pending investigation. What we can reliably report, however, is that this isn’t the first time Templeton has allegedly used his fists to settle a dispute – nor was it the first time he was identified as the “primary aggressor” in a conflict.

Substance abuse issues are also part of the problem, we are told.

As one of our Mount Pleasant sources noted, “Hampton is off the rails.”

We can also reliably report Catherine Templeton has been intimately aware of her son’s issues for some time now – and has reportedly engaged in efforts to shield him from the consequences of his actions. Prior to the publication of our report earlier this week, we were already investigating several allegations against Hampton Templeton – including one alleged assault his mother “conspired to cover up,” sources familiar with the situation confirmed.

Indeed, I made the editorial decision to report on Templeton’s arrest because – based on our preliminary research – I believe him to be a danger to his community. And I further believed that failing to report on his actions would have been a dereliction of our duty to promote public safety.

As a parent, though, I get where Templeton is coming from. Completely. Striving to protect our children is instinctual – especially in mothers. Also, it’s important to note that while we have received persistent, credible reports of an accommodative posture from Templeton as it relates to her son vis-à-vis members of the Mount Pleasant community, no one can say for sure how she is addressing the situation behind closed doors.

While her campaign has given the decided impression of shrugging the whole thing off, I am reliably informed the candidate has been agonizing over the situation for months.

How could she not be?

What we can say for sure, though, is whatever Templeton is doing isn’t working. And given this latest incident, it seems to me utterly negligent of her to continue pursuing a congressional bid.

Catherine Templeton is a brilliant, accomplished woman who has served her state well as a two-time cabinet director under former governor Nikki Haley. She has also achieved tremendous success in the private sector. She should let that be her legacy. Certainly for the time being.

Politicians – especially “Republican” ones – love to talk about putting family first. Think of the dozens of times we have heard candidates or elected officials talk about resigning, not running again or suspending their campaigns to “spend more time with their family.”

In Templeton’s case, no one would have any trouble accepting the veracity of such a statement.

How come? Because that is exactly what this situation calls for …

The decision to suspend her campaign immediately should be an easy one for Templeton. After all, this isn’t even her fight. It’s a D.C. fight. It’s someone else’s vendetta, not hers. It’s not even about her … it’s about Mace angering the GOP establishment.

Is carrying that establishment’s water really worth putting her family through what’s to come? Is it really worth neglecting her son in his time of need? Or worse … covering for him at the very moment he needs to be held accountable?

Those are the questions Templeton ought to keep foremost in her mind as this story continues to unfold …

UPDATE |

Guess Templeton’s staying in …

***

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

