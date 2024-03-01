University Of South Carolina Is Teaching ‘Squirting’

Assuming it doesn’t become clear by the time you finish reading this article, the University of South Carolina is not regarded as one of the nation’s top public universities. According to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is tied for No. 124 nationally (and No. 64 among public institutions). Both of these anemic rankings are down precipitously from the previous year (and the previous decade)… yet state government spending and taxpayer-backed guarantees for soaring tuition costs have both skyrocketed.

South Carolina’s main campus – located in the state capital of Columbia – is spending a staggering $1.45 billion in the current fiscal year budget, including $243.6 billion in general fund dollars. This massive investment is set to climb even higher in the budget being prepared for the coming fiscal year by liberal members of the S.C. General Assembly.

Should government be subsidizing higher education in any amount? In any form or fashion? No. As I have argued for years, higher education is simply not a core function of government.

Yet while core functions go neglected, South Carolina’s “Republican” supermajority has kept the spigot flowing for its so-called “flagship” institution. While draining more money from Palmetto State taxpayers, USC (UofSC? The USC?) has become ground zero for woke ideology – the ongoing, escalating indoctrination of future generations by the far left. It has also become a key cog in any number of failed crony capitalist “economic development” schemes pushed by state legislative leaders – not to mention a soft landing spot for liberal politicians like former Democratic minority leader James Smith.

***

According to the school’s website, it offers “more than 350 degree options — more than any other school in the state.”

“Find a major that fits your strengths and, more importantly, what you enjoy doing,” it added.

Hmmmm … “what you enjoy doing,” eh?

There is one particular thing people “enjoy doing” – and I mean really enjoy doing – that has apparently become a focus of scientific instruction at South Carolina.

What am I referring to? Squirting …

Yes, you read that right … squirting, which for those of you uninitiated is an especially robust yet (for some) infuriatingly elusive version of the female orgasm. A female ejaculation, if you will.

According to a notification on its “Changing Carolina Peer Leaders” page, the school hosted a two-hour event earlier this week (Monday, February 26, 2024) entitled “Squirting Into Spring Break.” The purpose of this gathering? To discuss “the science behind squirting” and to “help normalize a common biological function that holds a lot of stigma.”

Take a look …

(Click to view)

University of South Carolina Peer Leaders Program (Provided)

Since we’re talking about “science” … what, scientifically speaking, is squirting? Well, WebMD defines this function as the expulsion of fluid “from the vagina during orgasm.”

Seems simple enough, right?

Well …

“Not all people with vaginas squirt during orgasm, and those who do may only do it some of the time,” the website continued, assiduously avoiding the use of any feminine pronouns. “This type of orgasm includes a rapid ejection of urine, along with other fluids, from the bladder.”

Still, though … a female ejaculation, right? The University of South Carolina is basically trying to teach its students about female ejaculation, right?

If only it were that simple. While WebMD correctly identified one of the sources of squirting as mucus-laden secretions from the Skene’s glands – two ducts positioned on either side of the female urethra – it nonetheless implied that referring to squirting as “female ejaculation” was discriminatory.

“This term excludes non-binary and trans people who are not female but have vaginas,” it noted.

Seriously?

Anyway … no word yet on whether South Carolina, which is all aboard the woke bandwagon, made arrangements to provide safe spaces to accommodate those students who identify as having Skene’s glands (but don’t actually have them) in its squirting class. Certainly, we will expect to hear from the alphabet pronoun Nazis if they didn’t …

(Click to view)

Campus of the University of South Carolina. (Getty)

Bigger picture: Why is this sort of content being offered at all? Isn’t this the sort of thing people figure out (or don’t) in the privacy of their dorm rooms? On one of hundreds of available websites?

Since when did it become the job of South Carolina taxpayers to help the 95 percent of college males (100 percent of whom are fully aware of how to have their own orgasm) learn to induce a female orgasm? Or to make female orgasms more … potent?

Seriously … has science even located the clitoris?

All kidding aside, it comes down to this: If these schools would just stop woke indoctrinating all of these confused kids – trying to convince them they belong to different genders (or that genders don’t exist) – then maybe people would know how to cum.

Again, I am not unsympathetic to people who are legitimately confused about the column they were born into – and as a libertarian I will always fight for individual liberty and refer to people in my coverage according to their wishes. But that doesn’t mean I have to like those choices, respect those choices or pretend those choices aren’t contributing to the destruction of our society and the alarming surge of mental illness in minors.

Nor does it mean I have to pay for those choices … or the indoctrination encouraging them.

“People should be free to make choices about who they want to be – even if those choices are in a constant state of flux,” I wrote back in the fall of 2018. “It is not up to us to judge – and it certainly isn’t up to government to judge. In fact, government is bound by the Fourteenth Amendment to provide equal protection to all of its citizens. That includes men, women and … well … whatever.”

I still believe that. But equal protection does not mean compulsory acceptance. Nor should liberty create an obligation for special treatment. Also, limits to this “gender identity freedom” are becoming increasingly clear – especially when the expression of these freedoms infringes upon a greater liberty.

Or when you start appropriating unto yourself glands and secretions you don’t have … and then wonder why you can’t get them to achieve the result you desire.

***

