Prioleau Alexander: ‘Something Is Wrong’

And no one is doing anything to fix it …

As we put 2023 into the rearview mirror, one comment that sticks with me was Tucker Carlson’s recent statement that … “Something is wrong.”

You can feel it. You know it. But given the never-ending news cycle, and the speed at which news is stuffed down your gullet, it can be hard to put your finger on it — but you know something is wrong in America.

Let’s take a look at some of the things that feel odd, and old — despite the fact they are all recent events. I won’t dig down and make the case for each of these realities, because I’ve done so before numerous times … and you know they are true by virtue of the fact you’ve seen them with your own eyes.

I believe it is the summation of these events that’s leading to that sick feeling about the Republic. These events lurk in the back of our minds, but keeping them in your conscious mind is too much … you’ve got other stuff to do.

Unfortunately for me, it’s my job to keep track of this madness.

***

CONSIDER OUR “LEADERS”

(The White House)

Joe Biden has dementia. Pretty bad dementia, to boot. Everyone knows it, but he’s still wandering around shaking hands with the air and running the country. Yet the media and Democrats pretend he’s fine… and Republicans do nothing about it.

Mitch McConnell is obviously a mental case as well … you don’t freeze up with your mouth in the death-O position if you’re well. He then joked about it. Hilarious, Turtle Man.

Senator John Fetterman is a stroke victim — and can’t speak intelligibly, or dress in a coat and tie. The media calls him “brave.”

Dianne Feinstein refused to give up her Senate seat until she was, well, dead. Same with Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the SCOTUS. More and more our Congress is beginning to look like an assisted care facility. Having zero desire to spend a few golden years focused on your family means you are either a sociopath, or you’re trying to stay in power to hide your crimes.

The entire Biden family is laughably corrupt — at this point it’s all in writing, bank records, and dozens of recently discovered fraudulent corporations — yet the media and Democrats act like none of it has happened … and Republicans (for now) have done nothing about it.

Former FBI director James Comey knowingly lied to a FISA court in writing, got caught, and nothing happened to him — or any of his cronies who perjured themselves … yet the media and Democrats pretend he didn’t … and Republicans do nothing about it.

Comey also judged Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email address as legal, but added one sentence later that the decision did not mean others would be found criminally liable in future/similar circumstances.

Retired joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley took no responsibility for the deadly debacle that ensued when America fled Afghanistan. In fact, no one did. Their excuse was, “we didn’t know how fast the Taliban would take back the country,” when in fact nothing was needed to stop them but airpower and cannon artillery. The media and Democrats pretend the excuse is legitimate … and Republicans do nothing about it.

Numerous members of Congress were captured on video calling for increased violence during the BLM riots (the ones where you couldn’t get Covid), yet no one addresses it. The media, in fact, says it didn’t happen, despite video evidence.

The latest Supreme Court justice was chosen specifically because she was “a woman of color,” yet under oath she could not say what a woman is because … ”I’m not a biologist.”

The entire nation has seen Biden telling his chuckling sycophants about the time he threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine unless the prosecutor investigating his son’s company was fired … yet the media and Democrats pretend the video doesn’t exist … and Republicans do nothing about it.

You’re not crazy … these things are facts.

***

CONSIDER OUR INSTITUTIONS …

The FBI is openly corrupt, and suffers no consequences. Americans yawn when they conduct SWAT-team pre-dawn raids on octogenarians charged with non-violent civil offenses … yet the media and Democrats pretend the raids were appropriate… and Republicans do nothing about it.

The DOJ has reached the point where it openly operates like an arm of the DNC … also with no consequences.

Working hand in hand, the FBI and DOJ drummed up the Russia Hoax against President Trump, and pressed it for four years. Now, every allegation has been proven not only to be a lie, but shown to be a criminal conspiracy. No one has been held accountable. Yet the media and Democrats pretend it didn’t happen … and Republicans do nothing about it.

Anthony Fauci and the NIAID shut down America—and by extension the world—for two years, and got everything wrong. Every decision has been not only disproven, but laid bare as negligent. Millions of American children are showing clear mental disabilities as a result of the lockdowns … yet the media and Democrats pretend every decision was legitimate … and Republicans do nothing about it.

Twitter acted under White House orders to suppress the truth on any number of issues that failed to fit their narrative, and were caught red-handed by Elon Musk via the Twitter Files … yet the media and Democrats pretend it didn’t happen … and Republicans do nothing about it.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified Facebook also suppressed information they disagreed with, as well … and simply said, “Sorry. My bad.” No repercussions.

Information that was “discovered” by the all-Democrat January 6th “investigation” is missing. This debacle is also the fault of the GOP, as no Republicans participated in the “investigation,” in order to monitor its procedures.

Our military cannot come close to its recruiting goals. Many young men saying “no thanks” to serving the country attribute their decision to the armed forces retreat from masculinity and embracing of woke policies.

Our education system is broken to the point we should take it out behind the barn and take a hatchet to its neck. The problem is obviously parents, but we pretend it’s not.

(Click to view)

The White House has been omitting Hunter Biden’s passenger status aboard Marine One … yet the media and Democrats pretend this hasn’t happened … and Republicans do nothing about it.

The Department of Energy has committed itself all-in for renewable energy, despite the technology’s failure at every turn. Even with the huge subsidies provided by the government, auto manufacturers are gutting their EV vehicle production, because less and less people are dumb enough to buy them. In a hilarious and outright lie, the government is now reporting that in 2024 renewable energy will produce more power than coal.

America is $34 trillion in debt, which costs $659 billion every year to cover the interest. We will soon owe a trillion dollars a year in interest, all the while operating under an annual budget that spends more than it takes in. Mathematics ensure the Republic will collapse on the next generation.

Those in Congress have a loophole regarding Insider Trading laws, which enables them to steal money from a variety of investments that would land the rest of us in jail… yet the media simply ignores this story… and of course Congress does nothing about it.

The VA was caught red-handed placing elderly veterans on “death panels,” believing they’d die before their care could be provided. This story was in the news for about a week, and vanished.

Under the Biden administration, America willingly gave up energy independence.

How can these things be happening in the light of day? Why is no one even addressing them?

***

CONSIDER THE WORLD …

(World Economic Forum)

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, announced recently that once AI has everyone’s personal data, it will move computing capabilities from “analytical” to “predictive,” thus eliminating the need for elections. Artificial Intelligence will simply tell us what the outcome would be if we bothered to vote.

China is waging an increasingly dangers game of cat and mouse with America, both militarily and economically … without any real consequences imposed by the President or Congress.

The war in Ukraine has proven unwinnable by Ukraine, as they are unable to push Russia out of the areas they’re now occupying. No peace talks have occurred, and we’ve provided so much aid, President Biden slurred (aloud and before the world) that we’ve run dangerously low on our own supplies.

Israel was attacked by the duly-elected terrorist government of “Palestine,” which they are now eradicating. The media has now, per my prediction, turned on Israel as the aggressor… claiming Israel is causing too many civilian deaths. (Dresden, anyone? Tokyo? Hiroshima? War in Iraq?)

Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons while America loosens restrictions on them, and provides them with billions of dollars… yet the media and Democrats pretend this isn’t happening… and Republicans do nothing about it.

Entire nations are being held hostage by China, due to the debt they’ve incurred agreeing to have the Silk Road paved across their country.

Gigantic funds like Blackrock are investing based on company’s ESG ratings, a clear violation of the laws regarding their fiduciary duties to their investors… yet the media supports their position, and Congress allows them to conduct business in violation of federal law.

America no longer has a southern border, and millions of unvetted people now live among us—some who might well be Islamic terrorists, already on no-fly lists… yet the media and Democrats claim open borders are good thing, or claim it’s closed, depending on the narrative of the week. Republicans do nothing about it.

A small number of far-left deviants are shrieking that children be allowed to change their sexual chemistry before they’re old enough to be trusted with a driver’s license—yet the media, schools, and government reports this as if the majority of Americans support it.

The all-Democrat Colorado Supreme Court has ruled Trump cannot be on their presidential ballot because … without a conviction, because they “feel” he participated in an insurrection.

***

CONSIDER THE COUNTRY …

Based on their willingness to bully and arrest citizens during Covid, America’s police seem willing to enforce any orders, no matter how absurd or unconstitutional. Even with body cams and video phones, again and again we see them using unnecessary force.

Douglass Mackey (a horrible human in real life) has been sent to prison for a satirical tweet encouraging Hillary Clinton voters to “vote by text.” He was convicted of “conspiracy against rights.” In case your head just exploded, let me repeat: He has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for a joke. In other news, Joe Biden supporters can vote early by texting #IAmRetarded to 843-555-6743.

Major airlines have pledged not to hire the best and safest pilots, but “diverse” pilots… yet the media and Democrats pretend it’s a good thing… and the FAA and Republicans do nothing about it.

Those who called for violence against the unvaxxed have flatly refused to take the latest injection, and their beloved leaders are asking for “grace and forgiveness.” The media ignores the fact 98 percent of Americans have refused the new vax, a number that would include 49 million registered Democrats.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead, and Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison, for trafficking under-age women to _______. Fill in the blank. Oh, you can’t? That’s because the list of names of the men who flew to Epstein’s Island on Lolita One has been suppressed for years. The media and Congress have ignored the story. (A federal court judge has recently ordered the names be unsealed … but could that actually happen? We’ll see).

Less than three years ago, BLM and ANTIFA led riots across the nation, which included arson, murder, rape, looting, and assault. They were virtually untouched by the police, and per capita virtually zero arrests were made.

The Chief of the Capitol Police told Tucker Carlson in no uncertain terms, “January 6th was a set-up,” yet the media and Democrats pretend he didn’t … and Republicans do nothing about it.

***

Forty percent of all births are out-of-wedlock. It’s almost 80 percent among black Americans in 2023 … yet the media and Democrats view this is a non-issue, and respond that even citing such facts is racist as opposed to an accelerating decline American culture and morality.

Healthcare has been handed over to virtually unregulated insurance companies and Big Pharma, while transferring wealth away from the doctors and nurses taking care of us. Unlike other countries, the cost of our drugs is not regulated, enabling Big Pharma to make their money in the United States, and sell for pennies on the dollar in other countries. And because Big Pharma owns Congress, this issue isn’t being addressed in any way.

The average America reads at a 7th grade level, and 19 percent of high school graduates are functionally illiterate … yet Democrats blame this on a lack of funding, not poor teaching and even worse parenting.

Chicago is a war zone, and Los Angeles/ San Francisco are becoming homeless encampments, yet the media and the Democrats pretend they aren’t … and their residents continue to elect the same leaders.

Dozens of multi-billion-dollar retailers are shutting down in Blue cities, unable to make money due to organized theft and flash gangs storming their stores. Virtually no arrests are being made.

America recently went through a period of hysteria so insane, Aunt Jemima Syrup needed to change its name, despite boasting an 80 percent share of the market among Black Americans. The mobs were so uneducated, they also tore down a statue of Harriet Tubman.

BLM failed to be rated as “poor” by Charity Watch, because they could not even find enough financial data to even rate it. Charity Watch CEO described BLM as a rudderless ship, adrift at sea, with a cargo of millions of dollars, but no Captain.

***

IT GOES ON …

Winter in Washington DC: US Capitol at winter sunset

There is indeed something very wrong in America.

The fact that Republicans in Congress continue to do nothing to combat these endless crimes is just as frightening as anything else. The response is always, “our hands are tied.”

Then how do they explain the fact the Democrats win at everything? Why can they work the Congressional system so masterfully, and Republicans can’t even get a wall built that’s approved and paid for? A wall which is now being cut up and sold for pennies on the dollar?

What the hell — is this level of criminal insanity new to the Swamp?

No. It’s obviously been going on for decades — perhaps much longer — but none of us knew. Only because of the election of Trump did the lid blow off the pot. If Hillary had won, the criminals in charge would’ve simply marched along, secretly usurping the Constitution, jailing political opponents, increasing dependence on “the State,” suppressing information, and funding chaos at home and abroad.

But now we do know. And like the Republicans in Congress, we’re doing nothing about it.

My wife asked me why I’d spend so much time writing a piece like this. Good question.

It’s because they don’t care about you … they want your children. And they’re winning.

***

