Badges Gone Bad: Aiken Police Officer Arrested

A former officer of the Aiken, South Carolina department of public safety has been arrested by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after allegedly assaulting a suspect following a traffic collision that took place nearly a year ago.

Anthony Briscoe Mason, 28, of Aiken, S.C. was charged on Wednesday with one count of third degree assault and battery in connection with the incident – which took place on January 3, 2023. According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest, Mason struck his victim on the top of the head with his hand after the individual refused to comply with his directives.

The alleged assault took place as Mason was “investigating a traffic collision that involved a vehicle belonging to the victim,” the affidavit noted.

Mason told the alleged victim he smelled marijuana on him and as a result “had probable cause to search his vehicle.” That prompted a confrontation in which Mason allegedly grabbed the suspect by the arm and told him to placed his hands behind his back. The suspect refused to comply and fled the scene of the collision, leading to a foot pursuit.

The alleged assault – which took place at the end of that pursuit – was captured on video, although the affidavit did not indicate whether it was Mason’s body-worn camera which recorded it.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Mason is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to the charge filed against him.

Mason was booked at the Aiken County detention center. He was released after a magistrate granted him a $1,087.50 personal recognizance bond (meaning he did not have to put up any money in order to secure his release). His first court hearing has been scheduled for January 24, 2024.

SLED investigated the incident at the request of the Aiken public safety department.

This media outlet has consistently supported law enforcement as a core function of government – and has consistently stood up for the individual officers who perform this vital public service. In doing so, though, we strive to hold law enforcement officers accountable when they step out of line – seeing as such conduct erodes public trust in this key component of a free society.

