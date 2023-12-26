Clerk Of Court Scandal: Becky Hill’s Murdaugh Book Pulled Amid Plagiarism Allegations

The hits keep coming for embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill – who has found herself at the center of a mushrooming scandal that many believe could result in a new trial for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

However, before we can get to an evidentiary hearing on allegations that Hill tampered with Murdaugh’s jury during his double homicide trial earlier this year – or consider whether the alleged tampering deprived Murdaugh of his right to a fair trial – Hill cannot seem to avoid stepping in scandal.

According to an exclusive report from John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper, the co-author of Hill’s book is claiming she plagiarized portions of their now-infamous volume, Behind the Doors of Justice. In fact, the co-author – who only days ago was zealously defending Hill’s integrity – is claiming the clerk has confessed to lifting another author’s writing for her own purposes.

“(She) admitted she plagiarized the passage due to deadline pressures,” he noted.

In a news release sent to media outlets on Tuesday morning, Hill’s co-author – Augusta Business Daily publisher Neil Gordon – stated a joint decision had been made to cease sales of the book due to Hill’s apparent plagiarism of the work of BBC reporter Holly Honderich.

The news release did not mention Honderich by name, it merely referred to her as “the BBC reporter.”

(Click to view)

News release from ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’ co-author Neil Gordon. (Provided)

“The co-authors of the book ‘Behind the Doors of Justice‘ have made the difficult decision to unpublish the book and cease sales,” the release noted.

Gordon said he discovered his co-author’s “ethical gaffe” as he was reviewing “thousands of pages of Hill’s emails released to reporters through the Freedom of Information Act.” Those emails were first published by our media outlet last Thursday.

At the time of Gordon’s press release, this media outlet was in the process of investigating the plagiarism allegations involving Hill – which were first made on a December 21, 2023 thread posted the social media platform X.

Take a look …

***

Top is the draft, and the bottom is the book. pic.twitter.com/1gJEpwb8Ex — Jennifer (@JenniferNPL1) December 21, 2023

***

How did the alleged literary theft go down? According to the emails, Honderich accidentally forwarded a draft of an article to Hill instead of one of her editors – also named Rebecca. Upon realizing the error, Honderich wrote Hill asking her to disregard and delete the email.

Hill promised she would do so.

“I will do that,” she wrote back to the reporter.

Instead of deleting it, though, Hill forwarded it on February 21, 2023 to a local newspaper publisher. Several passages from the excerpt subsequently wound up in her book …

From Honderich’s article entitled “On the twelfth day of his murder trial, Alex Murdaugh looked bored”:

“Mr Murdaugh sat hunched at the defence table in the second-floor courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. He wore a dark blue suit, white shirt, and no tie, his thin, rimless glasses perched on the very end of his nose. Sometimes he looked up at the witnesses testifying ahead of him, but mostly he looked down. Months in prison had whittled down his formerly heavy frame. Once a towering figure, now Alex Murdaugh looked small.”

From Hill’s Book:

“On the twelfth day of his murder trial for the death of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Alex Murdaugh looked bored as he sat hunched over at the defense table in the second-floor courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. He wore a dark blue suit, a white shirt, and no tie while his thin, rimless glasses perched on the end of his nose. Sometimes he looked up at the witnesses testifying ahead of him, but mostly he looked down.”

From Honderich’s article:

“For nearly a century, the Murdaugh family dominated this small pocket of South Carolina – a flat expanse of marshlands, palm trees, white clapboard churches, and porch-ringed homes. Three generations of Murdaugh men had served as chief prosecutor of the local judicial circuit, a 3,200 square mile stretch in the state’s south, while running a private litigation firm that made them rich.”

From Hill’s Book:

“For nearly a century, the Murdaugh family dominated this small pocket of South Carolina—a flat expanse of marshlands, palm trees, white clapboard churches, and porch-ringed homes. Three generations of Murdaugh men had served as chief prosecutor of the local judicial circuit, a 3,200-square-mile stretch in the state’s south, while running a private litigation firm that made them rich.”

Monk’s story in The State has several additional examples of the alleged plagiarism.

“This has blindsided me,” Gordon claimed in his statement. “Journalism has been my life’s work; my credibility and integrity are paramount to everything I do. I can’t be associated with anything like plagiarism and will no longer partner with Becky Hill on any projects. I’d like to apologize to our readers, and publicly to the BBC and the reporter.”

As recently as three weeks ago, though, Gordon and his wife – photographer Melissa Gordon – were partnering with Hill in an effort to whitewash the book’s website and limit access to a social media group used to promote it. This purge was effectuated by Melissa Gordon and took place on December 2, 2023 – one day after our media outlet published a detailed look inside two recent ethics complaints filed against Hill.

(Click to view)

Neil and Melissa Gordon (Facebook)



In an email exchange obtained by this media outlet (dubbed “BDJ website”), Melissa Gordon told Hill and her husband that she “unpublished” the book’s website at Hill’s request (i.e. “as you requested Becky”). Gordon also hid the book’s promotional Facebook group – making it “invisible” to anyone who was not a member.

“The only other option for the Facebook page would be to delete it, and that of course would not look good,” Melissa Gordon wrote.

“All sounds great,” Hill responded. “Thank you.”

While Hill and the Gordons clearly collaborated to shut down the book’s website – and to simultaneously block public access to a social media group they were using to promote the book – the emails released last week indicated behind-the-scenes tension between the co-authors in the aftermath of the jury tampering allegations.

In a message to Thad Moore of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier dated September 13, 2023 – a week after she was first accused of jury tampering – Hill told the reporter “if you will wait on me, just a couple more days, I will be prepared to talk.”

“Please do not talk to Neil Gordon without me,” Hill added. “We have asked him not to talk without me, but as you know, he isn’t listening.”

Hill promised Moore that her story “will be worth the wait.”

To recap: Hill’s office oversaw Alex Murdaugh’s six-week double murder trial earlier this year – an international spectacle which has been referred to as the ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State. Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred attorney and confessed fraudster from Hampton, S.C., was found guilty of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before handing down their verdicts.

Hill was the one who announced Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts to a waiting world on the evening of March 2, 2023. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman handed down a pair of life sentences in the case.

Those verdicts are potentially in jeopardy as Hill has found herself at the center of a metasticizing scandal.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Hill’s son – Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – was arrested last month by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for allegedly wiretapping another county employee at his mother’s behest. He has been charged with “willfully and feloniously intercepting electronic phone communication.”

Hill’s cell phone was seized by investigators in connection with the criminal probe of her son.

As for Hill, she is staring down a pair of S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) investigations. One is focused on allegations that she “unethically and potentially unlawfully” used her office to enrich herself by obtaining and releasing confidential information during Murdaugh’s trial – some of which appeared in her book. A second investigation is focused on claims that Hill misappropriated public funds from multiple accounts under her purview– and then allegedly misrepresented those misappropriations to county officials.

SLED is also investigating the jury tampering allegations against Hill, which will be heard at some point in the new year by recently appointed former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal – who was tapped last week with handling the case after judge Newman recused himself given his status as a potential fact witness to the allegations.

Both of Hill’s ethics cases – and the wiretapping charge against her son – have been referred to the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. Wilson’s office prosecuted Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and younger son – and for his myriad financial crimes. In addition to deciding whether to refer the cases to a statewide grand jury – as he has been asked to do – Wilson must also decide whether he and his staff are potentially conflicted in the Hill matter given their starring role in the Murdaugh verdicts.

Hill and her allies have been caught in several lies as they sought to insulate her from the fallout from these investigations.

As we noted last week, additional ethics charges could be forthcoming once investigators see the extent to which Hill appears to have used taxpayer time – and government resources – to plan, promote and enrich herself from sales of the book.

As for the book itself, the emails obtained by this media outlet showed she and the Gordons sent each other (and others) drafts of chapters – and draft cover artwork – over the clerk of court’s taxpayer-provided email address.

The real news in the midst of this continuing madness seems to be a clear split between Hill and her co-author – one of her most ardent defenders in the face of the jury tampering probe (and in the aftermath of the ethics complaints filed against her).

Toal has tentatively scheduled a hearing on the jury tampering allegations for Monday, January 29, 2024. Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on the very latest developments ahead of that hearing.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at [email protected].

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.





