Becky Hill Email Dump: A Look Inside Embattled Clerk Of Court’s Office

Becky Hill – the embattled South Carolina clerk of court whose alleged tampering with a Colleton County jury has threatened the outcome of the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ – is facing fresh scrutiny heading into the Christmas holidays after county officials released hundreds of emails from her taxpayer-funded account.

The emails – obtained by this media outlet under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – showed Hill habitually using government resources to develop, promote and sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice. They also provided a window into Hill’s interactions with her co-authors, fellow government officials and members of the media before, during and after the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Colleton County did not provide all of Hill’s emails sought by FOIA. So far, the files we have obtained (.pdf) are limited to emails that were sent by Hill. We are still awaiting copies of other emails received by Hill – as well as a full inventory of attachments. Also, it is clear county officials have withheld certain emails deemed relevant to the various pending investigations swirling around Hill and her son, former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill.

According to our sources, all of Hill’s emails have been provided – or are in the process of being provided – to state ethics and criminal investigators.

Jeffrey Hill was arrested last month by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for allegedly wiretapping another county employee at his mother’s behest. He has been charged with “willfully and feloniously intercepting electronic phone communication.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

As for Hill, she is staring down a pair of S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) investigations. One is focused on allegations that she “unethically and potentially unlawfully” used her office to enrich herself by obtaining and releasing confidential information during Murdaugh’s trial – some of which appeared in her book. A second investigation is focused on claims that Hill misappropriated public funds from multiple accounts under her purview– and then allegedly misrepresented those misappropriations to county officials.

SLED is also investigating the jury tampering allegations against Hill, which will be heard at some point in the new year by recently appointed former S.C. chief justice Jean Hoefer Toal – who was tapped earlier this week with handling the case after S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman recused himself given his status as a potential fact witness to the allegations.

Both of Hill’s ethics cases – and the wiretapping charge against her son – have been referred to the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. Wilson’s office prosecuted Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and younger son – and for his myriad financial crimes. In addition to deciding whether to refer the cases to a statewide grand jury – as he has been asked to do – Wilson must also decide whether he and his staff are potentially conflicted in the Hill matter given their starring role in the Murdaugh verdicts.

Meanwhile, Hill and her allies have been caught in several lies as they seek to insulate her from the fallout from these investigations.

Additional ethics charges could be forthcoming once investigators see the extent to which Hill appears to have used taxpayer time – and government resources – to plan, promote and enrich herself from the sales of the book.

In an email dated April 16, 2023, Hill forwarded her co-author – Augusta Business Daily publisher Neil Gordon – and his attorney, Ed Enoch of Augusta, a copy of the state of South Carolina’s manual for clerks of court.

“I looked and see nothing of concern, but that is why we pay attorneys, right?” Gordon responded.

In discussing the project, Gordon told Hill that he and his wife “feel so blessed that you and God chose us.”

“It would not surprise me if the book and subsequent projects develop into some thing much more than we can even envision,” Gordon wrote. “There will be som many amazing media opportunities for you on camera.”

Hill responded that she couldn’t wait “to see … where this journey takes us.”

Hill’s response also contained one of the first recorded references of her intention to leverage her position to sell copies of the book.

“We were talking about possibly having them commit to pre-ordering the book with promise of a signature,” Hill wrote, referencing her invitation to speak at a local ladies group. “We need to figure out how much to charge :) Paperback most probably.”

How much money has Hill made from the book? Good question …

In an email dated July 10, 2023, Hill contacted a Walterboro, S.C. insurance agent about purchasing errors and omissions insurance coverage for the book. In that email, Hill referred to an Augusta, Georgia-based limited liability company – Wind River Media LLC – which was formed on April 4, 2023 by Neil Gordon.

Of interest? Wind River Media claimed estimated revenues of $200,000 and listed the website for Hill’s book as its address.

As previously noted, Hill’s website was scrubbed on December 2, 2023 – a day after this news outlet exclusively reported on the details of the ethics complaints against her. The purge was effectuated by Melissa Gordon, the photographer for Hill’s book and the wife of Neil Gordon.

(Click to view)

Neil and Melissa Gordon (Facebook)

While Hill and the Gordons were clearly collaborating to shut down their website – and simultaneously block access to a social media group they were using to promote the book – the emails released this week indicated some potential tension between the co-authors.

In a message to Thad Moore of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier dated September 13, 2023 – a week after she was first accused of jury tampering – Hill told the reporter “if you will wait on me, just a couple more days, I will be prepared to talk.”

“Please do not talk to Neil Gordon without me,” Hill then added. “We have asked him not to talk without me, but as you know, he isn’t listening.”

Hill proceeded to promise Moore her that her “will be worth the wait.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

Research director Jenn Wood not only contributed to this report, she will be filing several follow-up stories as we continue to review the materials, receive additional emails (and attachments) and speak with those familiar with their contents.

***

THE EMAILS …

(Via: Colleton County)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

