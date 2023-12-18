The Real Becky Hill Conspiracy?

Embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill seems to believe a massive conspiracy is underway targeting her in connection with multiple recent misconduct allegations – not to mention jury tampering allegations that could give the Palmetto State’s most notorious convicted killer a new trial.

According to the clerk, the myriad claims against her aren’t merely false – they are deliberate smears intended to impugn her integrity. The reason behind these so-called smears? Taking her down a peg so that Alex Murdaugh – who was found guilty of murdering his wife and younger son nearly ten months ago following an internationally televised spectacle – can receive a new trial.

Last week, Hill blasted “unfounded, uncorroborated and unproven misinformation from a disgruntled former employee” as the basis for this alleged conspiracy. Meanwhile, Hill and her allies in the media – including two former employees of this outlet – appear to be going to great lengths to prove the existence of this anti-Becky confederation.

And accuse those of us reporting on the allegations against Hill as being part of it …

As this “Becky was framed” narrative takes shape, though, a bigger question is emerging – are Hill and her allies the ones who are conspiring to cover up the truth?

And if so, why?

***

Hill and her defenders have been caught in several demonstrable lies as they advance her dubious version of events – leading many to question what else they may be lying about? To say nothing of their objective in spouting such falsehoods the first place …

To recap: Hill’s office oversaw Murdaugh six-week double murder trial earlier this year – an event which has been referred to as the ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State. Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred attorney and confessed fraudster from Hampton, S.C., was found guilty of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before handing down their verdicts.

Hill was the one who announced Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts to a waiting world on the evening of March 2, 2023. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman handed down a pair of life sentences in the case.

Does any of the scandal surrounding Hill make Murdaugh any less guilty of the crimes of which he was convicted back in March? Doubtful … but as her credibility takes a sustained beating based on glaring inconsistencies contained in her responses to investigators, his chances of a new trial are soaring.

Hill is currently under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) in connection with two separate complaints. One complaint accused Hill of “unethically and potentially unlawfully” using her office to enrich herself by obtaining and releasing confidential information – some of which later appeared in her book, Behind the Doors of Justice. The second complaint accused Hill of misappropriating public funds from multiple accounts – and then allegedly misrepresenting those misappropriations to county officials.

Both of these cases are expected to be referred to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – which was already probing allegations that Hill tampered with Murdaugh’s jury during his six-week trial in Walterboro, S.C. earlier this year. Those allegations were raised in early September by Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

***

***

SLED is also probing allegations that Hill’s son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – wiretapped another county employee at his mother’s behest. Jeffrey Hill has already been arrested on one count of wiretapping for having “willfully and feloniously intercept(ed) electronic phone communication.”

Additional charges against Jeffrey Hill are expected, and as we reported last month Becky Hill’s cell phone was subpoenaed in connection with the investigation into her son. Hill’s bank records were also subpoenaed in connection with the two ethics investigations – and her work email address is currently being combed by both ethics and criminal investigators, we are told.

All of these cases could soon be headed to a statewide grand jury – as a request for the impanelment of such a star chamber is currently pending before S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Earlier this month – as the details of all these investigations were becoming widely known – Hill appears to have directed a public purge of the website linked to her book. She also signed off on the muting of a Murdaugh Facebook page run by her business associates that was previously used to promote their book.

The purge was effectuated by Melissa Gordon, the photographer for Hill’s book and the wife of Hill’s co-author – Augusta Business Daily publisher Neil Gordon. The purge took place on December 2, 2023, one day after our media outlet published a detailed look inside the complaints against Hill.

In an email exchange obtained by this media outlet (dubbed “BDJ website”), Melissa Gordon told Hill and her husband that she “unpublished” the book’s website at Hill’s request (i.e. “as you requested Becky”). Gordon also hid the book’s promotional Facebook group – making it “invisible” to anyone who was not a member.

“The only other option for the Facebook page would be to delete it, and that of course would not look good,” Melissa Gordon wrote.

You think?

Hill acknowledged the purge with a brief response.

“All sounds great,” she wrote. “Thank you.”

Take a look …

(Click to view)

Email exchanges between Becky Hill and the co-authors of her book, Behind The Doors of Justice. (Provided)

As you can see, this exchange – provided to us by a non-governmental source – took place on Hill’s taxpayer-provided Colleton County email address. According to our sources, Hill has conducted vast amounts of book-related business on her government email address over the course of the past year – which would obviously raise a host of fresh ethics concerns.

Government employees are not allowed to use taxpayer resources to promote their personal business interests, according to state ethics law.

This is one reason ethics investigators (and SLED agents) are reportedly poring through Hill’s emails …

This media outlet has sought all of Hill’s recent emails – and other relevant files – via the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Colleton County officials recently responded to our request by asking us to narrow our search parameters. We are in the process of preparing a revised FOIA request based on the county’s response, although we suspect many of the documents we are seeking will be withheld under the law’s “active investigation” exemption.

As for Hill, her recent response to ethics investigators contained multiple claims that are not holding water.

For starters, she referenced an oft-discussed image of Murdaugh used by Melissa Gordon and her husband to drum up sales of their book. The photo purported to show Alex Murdaugh “resting in his holding cell while the jury deliberated.”

Hill claimed the photo in question was snapped by Gary Hale – a former law enforcement officer who is now a member of the clerk of court’s staff. According to Hill, Hale snapped the photo from a publicly available monitor located in the main hallway of the courthouse.

This claim was parroted by a once-popular podcast which has been cheerleading the “Becky was framed” conspiracy.

Is it accurate? No.

***

That’s the Viewsonic monitor at the front entrance to the courtroom … clearly NOT the monitor in the #Murdaugh holding cell image published by the wife of Becky Hill’s co-author. pic.twitter.com/Bg3UazTHA4 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) December 18, 2023

***

As we noted last week, “sources familiar with the photo’s origin say it was snapped from a large-screen television located within Hill’s office.”

This claim has since been verified – raising questions as to who really took the photo. It also raises questions as to why Hill would lie about something that could be so easily and categorically disproven … to say nothing of why those fancying themselves as “journalists” would mindlessly parrot such an obvious falsehood.

Perhaps the reason is that the truth goes directly to one of the claims in the ethics complaint against Hill – namely that she “used her political position and authority to obtain confidential information and digital images of the defendant and others during the trial.”

Which it now seems clear she did …

(Click to view)

Surveillance images – including one of Alex Murdaugh – appear on a Samsung monitor hung in the office of Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill. (@LilyInLondon)

Of interest? Hill previously promoted her paperback book by referencing its inclusion of “sixteen pages of exclusive black and white photos.” She also promoted her deluxe hardcover edition by referencing its inclusion of “twenty-four pages of exclusive colored (sic) photos.”

References to these “exclusive” images disappeared on July 31, 2023, however.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

Promotional materials for Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill’s book, Behind The Doors of Justice. (@MorticiaMcFly)

Hill made several other categorical claims in her response that are beginning to crumble under scrutiny.

Among them? Hill insisted she did not lead any of the tours of the Colleton County courthouse which were conducted during – and in the aftermath of – the trial.

“None of these tours were conducted by Mrs. Hill,” the response asserted.

This news outlet has heard from no fewer than a dozen sources who say Hill personally led them on tours of the courthouse – including several who volunteered to provide images from those tours to ethics officials.

Hill’s response also categorically asserted that Melissa Gordon was “not once … ever allowed any special dispensations” by the clerk or her office in covering the trial.

Multiple witnesses saw it differently …

“She was let in the courthouse before us four times,” one attendee at the trial confirmed to this outlet. “Morning, after lunch, and the next morning and then after lunch for the two days we were there.”

Another source who visited the trial in February confirmed watching Gordon get “waved past the line” on multiple occasions by bailiffs. Both of these sources indicated a willingness to share what they witnessed with investigators.

Hill also categorically denied receiving gifts from members of the media during the trial, a claim which several media outlets covering the trial have reportedly refuted after being contacted by ethics investigators.

Again, none of this makes Alex Murdaugh any less guilty of the murders of his wife and younger son – at least not in the minds of most rational observers (or the mind of this author). Similarly, none of it necessarily means his constitutional right to a fair trial was infringed upon by Hill – or anyone else – during those fateful six weeks in Walterboro earlier this year.

What it does mean, however, is that Hill and her allies have been caught in a series of lies – followed by a series of ham-fisted attempts to conceal those lies (now accompanied by proactive attempts to keep new lies from being exposed). Such amateur hour dishonesty makes Hill’s sworn denials in the jury tampering matter far more difficult to accept on face value – and this is before the contents of her cell phone, county emails and bank statements have been held up for public inspection.

Bottom line? So far, the only conspiracy this media outlet has been able to identify regarding Becky Hill is the conspiracy she is leading in an effort to conceal multiple ethical lapses she appears to have committed during the Murdaugh trial …

Will those lapses give rise to a new trial for Alex Murdaugh? We shall see …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

