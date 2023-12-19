Murdaugh Murders: Former Chief Justice Tapped To Replace Clifton Newman

South Carolina chief justice Donald Beatty has appointed his predecessor – retired chief justice Jean Hoefer Toal – to oversee convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s high profile bid for a new trial.

In an order filed on Tuesday afternoon (December 19, 2023), Beatty granted Toal exclusive jurisdiction for the limited purpose of presiding over Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial. According to the order (.pdf), Toal will preside over all matters pertaining to the Murdaugh case, “including motions to appoint and relieve counsel,” a curious reference that could presage another seismic ripple in this ongoing saga.

The veteran judge will also “retain jurisdiction over these cases regardless of where she may be assigned to hold court and may schedule such hearings as may be necessary at any time without regard as to whether there is a term of court scheduled.”

That includes the scheduling of a highly anticipated evidentiary hearing on allegations of jury tampering against embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, whose office managed Murdaugh’s six-week murder trial in Walterboro, S.C. earlier this year.

Hill’s credibility has come under withering scrutiny in recent weeks as she and her supporters have responded poorly to these allegations – as well as allegations that she violated state ethics law during the trial by leveraging her office for personal gain.

The court’s appointment of Toal followed the voluntary recusal of retiring S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman (.pdf) on November 16, 2023 – a move which was first called for by our founding editor, Will Folks.

Newman is expected to be a witness at the evidentiary hearing … but the language of the order appointing his replacement has many wondering who else may be called as a witness?

Could lead prosecutor Creighton Waters or other members of his team be on that list? Why else would the order reference “motions to appoint and relieve counsel?”

Could an effort be underway to take Waters and his team off of this case?

Murdaugh was convicted in March of this year of brutally murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. Newman – who presided over the trial – sentenced Murdaugh to consecutive life terms in prison for those crimes. Murdaugh has since filed an appeal – which centers on the admissibility of financial crimes evidence at his murder trial – but that process is on hold pending the court’s consideration of a motion for a new trial.

Toal’s name has been making its way through the legal community since Newman’s recusal as a possible replacement to oversee the ongoing legal drama, but many argued her ties to Murdaugh and his former law firm were too strong. In 1988, Toal became the first woman to serve as a justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court. She was re-elected in February of 1996 and was installed as chief justice on March 23, 2000 and served in that role until her retirement on December 31, 2015.

FITSNews contacted Murdaugh’s lead attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin – as well as the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, which prosecuted Murdaugh.

Neither side was commenting at this time …

Count on this news outlet to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments in the ongoing Murdaugh saga …

