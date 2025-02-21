South Carolina ‘Tort Tax’ Tops $3,544 Annually

Another study reveals the pernicious influence of the Palmetto State’s trial lawyer lobby… whose leader is apparently a “Bernie Bro?”

The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) – the group which publishes America’s annual “judicial hellhole” reports – is praising South Carolina lawmakers for standing up to the powerful trial lawyer lobby and attempting to pass meaningful lawsuit reform legislation in the Palmetto State this year.

“South Carolina is ranked as the third-worst judicial hellhole in the country, largely due to problematic asbestos lawsuits,” the group stated in a news release.

Asbestos-related lawsuits are just one part of a broader problem, though. There are a host of anti-competitive litigation statutes which cost Palmetto State citizens thousands of dollars each year, according to multiple different studies.

According to ATRA, South Carolina families pay an annual “tort tax” of $3,544 – which is up 33% from just three years ago, per its November 2024 report (.pdf). Earlier this month, Palmetto Promise – a Columbia, S.C.-based conservative advocacy organization – released a separate study which found the average South Carolina family paid an annual “lawsuit tax” of $3,181 .

Those numbers are unacceptable… and highlight the extent to which the S.C. General Assembly must address the chronic competitive disadvantage the Palmetto State is facing due to this particularly pernicious, litigious special interest.

ATRA praised lawmakers who were on board with S. 244 and H. 3849 – companion pieces of legislation which would level the playing field and provide relief to numerous beleaguered industries.

“These changes would create a more fair and balanced legal system for all South Carolinians,” ATRA president Tiger Joyce said. “We’re encouraged to see lawmakers recognize the need for reforms and urge the Senate to prioritize this commonsense bill.”

As previously reported, much of the anti-competitiveness impacting South Carolina stems from the erstwhile ‘Murdaugh playground,’ a clique of corrupt Lowcountry lawyers who basically turned Interstate 95 into their personal piggy bank for decades.

RELATED | KNIVES OUT OVER TORT REFORM

These lawyers have made fortunes off of system which holds that a party determined to be 1% responsible for an accident can be held 100% liable for damages – an inherently unfair dynamic which leads to grossly inequitable judgments against the defendants with the deepest pockets.

The Murdaugh mentality has “spawned across the state,” S.C. Trucking Association leader Rick Todd said earlier this week.

Trial lawyers – who were formerly led by the notorious Alex Murdaugh – did themselves zero favors during a recent legislative hearing at which their new leader channeled her inner Bernie Sanders in a debate with Senate majority leader Shane Massey, S. 244’s sponsor.

“The argument that you made is the Bernie Sanders’ argument,” Massey told Sydney Lynn, the new leader of the S.C. Association of Justice (SCAJ).

“I can’t help that,” Lynn responded. “I mean, the guy’s right about some things.”

Wait… what?

Bernie Sanders?

“I haven’t found one yet,” Massey fired back.

Take a look…

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr… did you know those South Carolina trial lawyers who purchased all that "conservative" influence are (not-so-closeted) @BernieSanders fans? When you wind up on the side of the socialists, you're on the wrong side. pic.twitter.com/b2DrJWwP2j — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 21, 2025

According to our sources, the exchange between Massey and Lynn is putting heat on several Republican lawmakers considered “persuadable” by the trial lawyer lobby – including senators Brian Adams, Billy Garrett, Michael Johnson, Carlisle Kennedy, Josh Kimbrell, Everett Stubbs and Tom Young.

Wait a minute… Kimbrell? He’s a potential squish?

The guy thinking about running for governor as a Republican?

Surely no lawmaker claiming to be a conservative is on the fence about such an important piece of pro-business legislation… although it’s worth noting Kimbrell’s political strategist, Chris Slick, is among the most aggressive pro-trial lawyer shills on social media.

Hopefully Kimbrell is aware getting in bed with this devoutly Democrat constituency would be the death knell for his gubernatorial aspirations – no matter how low he proposes cutting South Carolina’s income tax.

Trial lawyers have opened the saddlebags in an attempt to ensure their continued stranglehold over South Carolina’s rigged “justice” system – including heavy spending to secure the loyalty of national conservative influencers on social media. They were making some progress, too… at least until their leader decided it was a good idea to jump into bed with the socialist “Bernie Bros.”

