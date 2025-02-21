Coronavirus Panic Is Back!

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Seemingly on cue, reports are emerging from Wuhan, China about a deadly new coronavirus discovered by the same U.S.-funded lab which leaked the Covid-19 virus five-and-a-half years ago – causing millions of deaths, global authoritarian diktats, crippling economic shutdowns and the mass compulsion of rushed, untested vaccines.

Ready to do all of that again?

According to a scientific paper published on Cell.com, researchers at the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology have isolated an adaptation of a specific coronavirus – HKU5-CoV-2 – which they believe has significant potential for “interspecies infection.”

“This study reveals a distinct lineage of HKU5-CoVs in bats that efficiently use human (receptor cells),” noted the abstract of the research, led by Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli.

“The potential human spillover risk… remains to be investigated,” researchers added in the abstract, although their report cited “a high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or facilitated by intermediate hosts.”

Specifically, the report highlighted HKU5’s ability to infect humans via the ACE2 receptor – a protein found on the surface of many cells. This is the same receptor pathway used by Covid-19 to infect hundreds of millions of people around the world since 2019.

HKU5 has “a better adaptation” to human ACE2 receptors than its predecessor – “infect(ing) human ACE2-expressing cell lines and human respiratory and enteric organoids,” per the report.

The Wuhan lab – which conducts dangerous gain-of-function research – was the original source of Covid-19, something our media outlet was all over from the beginning. Gain-of-function research involves artificially creating new and more dangerous viruses in a laboratory setting – purportedly to learn how they evolve and spread.

While we were reporting the truth about Covid-19’s origins, virus czar Anthony Fauci was not only denying the “lab leak” – but also the fact the Wuhan lab was conducting dangerous gain-of-function research.

Fauci’s lies fed many others… with calamitous consequences.

“The real conspiracy is the extent to which the lethality of this virus was oversold by health care ‘experts’ – resulting in an unnecessary societal shutdown that has crippled the American economy,” I wrote back in May of 2020.

While the impact of HKU5 is uncertain, stocks were already tanking based on the news of another potential pandemic on the horizon – which may have been the point of the latest leak (of the story, not the virus… although that’s probably coming, too).

Stay tuned as we continued to track the emergence of this latest global pandemic threat… which comes precisely one month after U.S. president Donald Trump took office.

