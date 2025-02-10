South Carolina Families Pay $3,181 Annual ‘Lawsuit Tax,’ Report Finds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Households in South Carolina are paying $3,181 annually on a “lawsuit tax,” according to a new report urging reform of the Palmetto State’s badly broken civil justice system.

Released earlier this month by Palmetto Promise – a Columbia, S.C.-based conservative advocacy organization – the report termed this annual tax a “shakedown” by the powerful trial lawyer lobby.

“South Carolina’s lawsuit industry is out of control,” the report (.pdf) noted. “Plaintiff attorneys benefit from outrageous damage awards while bars close and job-creators are alarmed. This phenomenon was on national display in Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal where a convenience store owner was unfairly and relentlessly targeted by plaintiff attorneys because alcohol was involved.”

That’s a reference to this case…

According to the report, South Carolina’s problem “goes deeper than a few one-off traffic accidents and slips and falls” – citing the Palmetto State’s recent reemergence on a list of “judicial hellholes” as evidence.

The report also specifically referenced controversial asbestos industry judgments as being part of “trial lawyer-led shakedowns (which) have become all too common in South Carolina.”

“Our state has become famous for outrageous awards, including $32 million for secondhand asbestos exposure,” it noted. “Judges here have even increased awards and have acted as a ‘thirteenth juror,’ driving up damages even further. In a related issue, in 2023, businesses began to shut down due to rising insurance premiums caused in part by government policy.”

These asbestos rulings were citied by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson in a guest column which ran on our site last week.

What should state leaders do about the problem? According to Palmetto Promise, unfair and excessive judgments are “not injustices that South Carolina citizens and businesses must simply bear.”

“The General Assembly has the power to change the unjust laws around civil justice and stop the lawsuit industry shakedown,” the report noted.

Specifically, it urges state lawmakers to follow the lead of Florida, Tennessee and other regional competitors by amending the state’s anti-competitive code of laws as follows:

Remove the alcohol exception in current law or define it properly. In its current form, the statute distorts liability.

Allow non-party defendants (tortfeasors) to be placed on the jury verdict form for fault allocation.

Do away with joint and several liability completely (Florida, 2006; 2023). That action enabled that state to adopt jury forms that allow defendants to pay only the percentage of fault for which they are liable. Within the southeast, other states have rejected joint and several liability and have moved toward pure several liability (Tennessee, 2021).

Also, like Florida (Fl. Stat. § 768.0427), prevent medical damages inflation in personal injury suits by limiting evidence to prove damages attributable to medical treatment or services to amounts that are fairly determined based on specific methods for calculating medical damages.

Allow failure to use a seatbelt or wear a helmet (in a motorcycle accident) to be admissible in court. Whether injuries by the plaintiff could have been avoided or lessened if the plaintiff had worn a seatbelt is relevant to the mitigation of damages.”

My media outlet has consistently called on lawmakers to fix our badly broken court system… civilly and criminally.

Regular members of FITSNews’ audience are well aware of the pernicious influence lawyer-legislators wield over the state’s supposedly “independent” judiciary – and the limited success reformers have had in fixing this rigged system.

“Trial lawyers are killing competitiveness – and jobs – in South Carolina,” I noted back in December.

Our audience is also well aware of the extent to which ostensibly “Republican” lawmakers have installed far left Democrats to key positions within the judiciary – including former S.C. chief justices Jean Toal and Donald Beatty.

This stuff is not complicated, people. Lawmakers need to remove unfair statutory language… and judges who are in the pocket of the trial lawyer lobby.

