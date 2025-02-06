Mica Miller Saga: Is Local Business Leader Cutting Ties With Embattled Pastor?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A few weeks ago, FITSNews published one of our initial stories related to the confusing corporate machinations of embattled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller.

Our report – dated December 30, 2024 – tracked a growing list of churches and ministries linked to Miller, who has come under withering scrutiny following the suspicious suicide of his late wife, aspiring missionary and worship leader Mica Francis Miller.

Mica’s untimely death last spring – and the troubling circumstances surrounding it – have many questioning the official version of events provided by law enforcement and medical examiners. Meanwhile, the bizarre manner in which John-Paul Miller announced her death to his congregation – and the increasingly erratic actions he has taken since agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his home three months ago – have invited further scrutiny and stoked additional skepticism.

Toward the end of our December 30 article – which I authored – a reference was made to an entity called Forge Church, one of the new incorporations Miller has formed amid the implosion of his coastal religious empire.

“Paperwork for Forge Church was filed with the S.C. Secretary of State’s office on November 19, 2024,” I wrote. “The registered agent is a Myrtle Beach businesswoman who has been described to this media outlet as a close friend of the embattled pastor.”

Because the woman’s name was plainly listed on the original incorporation paperwork, many wondered why FITSNews would decline to identify her in our story. In fact, several in our audience raised questions about the omission – and from there, several conspiracy theories circulated along the Grand Strand seeking to explain it.

Some of the theories were quite salacious, I’m told.

Incidentally, the name of the woman listed on the Forge filing – Tina Corley of Myrtle Beach, S.C. – was removed as registered agent for the company on January 2, 2025. The company now lists an entity called ‘South Carolina Registered Agent LLC’ in this role.

Tina Corley (File)

Corley boasts extensive business and political ties across Horry County. As for her association with Miller, not much is known regarding its exact nature – or for that matter its current status. All we know for sure is Corley was spotted attending church with Miller on several occasions last year – and was seen accompanying him and his former attorney, Russell Long, as he left the Myrtle Beach police station following his November 2024 arrest on a third degree assault and battery charge.

Corley has not been seen publicly with Miller since last November, however…

Despite there being virtually no concrete information regarding her proximity to Miller, Corley has been referenced repeatedly – and not always in a flattering light – by many of the content creators following this drama, most notably Florida-based YouTuber Robbie Harvey.

Speculation about Corley’s role in this story also dominated a recent episode of Steph’s Case Files, a popular social media franchise tracking the Miller case.

“Is it true she was not aware that her name was put on the articles of organization for his new church?” one commenter on the program noted.

FITSNews has heard similar reports, which is one of the reasons we declined to publish Corley’s name in our December 30 report.

The host of the show then indicated she had spoken directly with Corley – and questioned her regarding the articles of incorporation for Forge church. Corley reportedly told her she could not comment on the matter – stating she was “not getting involved in (Miller’s) mess,” per the host.

“I’m feeling – this is my personal opinion – that there’s some kind of turmoil or something has happened in that relationship because now she has an attorney,” the host stated, referring to her conversation with Corley.

I reached out to Corley this week in the hopes of gaining clarity as to her role in the ongoing saga. She did not immediately respond to my request for comment. In the event we do hear back from her – or someone representing her – we will be sure to update this report.

One thing is clear: while everyone following this story seems to have strong opinions on Tina Corley, no one seems to have anything solid upon which to base those views.

That makes her one of the more interesting characters in this still-unfolding drama…

BACKGROUND…

Exclusively reported by FITSNews, Mica’s tragic death has captured the attention of a global audience. To recap: The aspiring missionary and worship leader was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica had traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

John-Paul Miller (Andy Fancher) Documents from Regina Ward (Andy Fancher) Solid Rock Church (Andy Fancher) Mica Miller (YouTube)

***

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock. His message closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing, at which point Miller told congregants to leave the church quietly and not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have raised doubts.

In addition to the ‘Justice for Mica’ movement – which aims to amend South Carolina’s domestic violence laws – the saga has sparked an ongoing probe into related allegations against John-Paul Miller led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

