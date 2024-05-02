Sudden Death Of Pastor’s Wife Shocks Coastal South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The alleged suicide of a prominent pastor’s wife from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – and the bizarre way in which it was announced to members of her church – has sparked a flood of speculation and concern along the Palmetto State coast.

According to an obituary for Mica Acacia Miller of Myrtle Beach, the 30-year-old passed away last Saturday (April 27, 2024) in Lumberton, N.C. No cause or manner of death was referenced in the obituary.

Investigators with the Robeson County sheriff’s office are leading the investigation into Mica Miller’s death. As of this writing, they have released no information related to their inquiries – except to say they do not believe there is a danger to their local community.

Miller, originally of Wichita, Kansas, was married to John-Paul Miller – pastor of the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Miller’s obituary – written by her husband – referred to her as “energetic, affirming, adventurous, faithful, loving, giving, forgiving, talented, joyous, creative, assertive, bold, determined, authoritative, passionate, hardworking, a risk taker, and so much more.”

The tribute also spoke extensively of Miller’s relationship with her husband … portraying her as his most ardent admirer and someone who “helped (him) with the church in every way.”

“She truly served Jesus and her husband with all of her heart,” it noted. “She would praise her husband after every church service telling him he was the best preacher in the world (even if it wasn’t true). She also told him he was the funniest preacher in the world (even though that wasn’t true either).”

What did the obituary fail to mention? That Miller sued her husband for divorce two weeks ago … papers he was reportedly served with just forty-eight hours before she died.

(Click to View)

Mica Miller (Facebook)

John-Paul Miller publicly announced his wife’s death at the conclusion of his sermon last Sunday (April 28, 2024) – giving his parishioners strict instructions not to discuss it amongst themselves.

“We’re not going to do an altar call today,” he said. “Instead … I’m going to have you stand up and I’m going to make an announcement and after the announcement I’m going to ask that you leave church quietly and don’t talk about the announcement here in the building.”

Miller implored his congregants to “continue to come to church and serve and give for the next little bit because … I’m talking a little bit of a break.”

“My break may be a few days, a few weeks – I don’t know,” Miller continued, his voice breaking. “I got a call late last night my wife has passed away. Yeah. It was self-induced and it was up in North Carolina and, um, we’re going to have a funeral for her next Sunday here at 3:00 p.m.”

“Ya’ll knew that she wasn’t well mentally – and that she needed her medicine that was hard to get to her,” Miller said. “I’m sure there’ll be more details to come.”

Take a look …

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

As noted in John-Paul Miller’s sermon (and the obituary), a “celebration of life” service for his late wife has been scheduled for this coming Sunday (May 5, 2024) at the Solid Rock church.

This media outlet has prepared a flurry of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in the hopes of gathering information from the law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating Miller’s death. We are also investigating reports from several of Mica Miller’s close friends regarding the circumstances surrounding her unexpected passing.

Specifically, several videos have been posted to social media in which Miller discussed a situation she was dealing with in her personal life.

“I just wanna let you know that I’m alive and well,” Miller said in one video posted to her Facebook page in mid-March. “Life’s been kinda crazy a couple past weeks, months, years. I’ve kinda had to keep my circle really small for the past couple weeks just because I’m going through a lot and it’s hard – and it’s my cross to bear.”

In another video discussing her “situation,” Miller addressed being the “bride of Christ.”

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

“A bunch of people have been reminding me lately that I’m God’s bride first,” she said. “And even an earthly spouse – who’s a good spouse – when they know that their bride is being hurt, just imagine what an earthly spouse does. What do think your heavenly spouse does? When you’re the bride of Christ and he sees his bride going through abuse and hurt – what do you think he thinks about that?”

Miller encouraged her followers to share the video with anyone “struggling with leaving a dangerous situation because they think God will be ‘mad’ at them.”

Anyone with information related to this story is encouraged to reach out to our media outlet …

