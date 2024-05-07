Robeson County Sheriff: Mica Miller’s Death Ruled A Suicide

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In keeping with a determination made earlier this week by North Carolina medical examiners, the law enforcement agency leading the investigation into the suspicious death of a South Carolina pastor’s wife has ruled it a suicide.

The Robeson County, N.C. sheriff’s office has also released an alibi for the embattled pastor, who was reportedly in Charleston, S.C. at the time of his wife’s death.

Last Thursday, our media outlet exclusively reported on the shocking death of 30-year-old Mica Miller – wife of pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller of the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Mica Miller’s body was discovered last weekend at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river. Her death has sparked a flood of speculation given the bizarre manner in which her husband announced it to their congregation. Foul play was – and is – suspected given serious allegations raised by Mica Miller’s family and friends regarding the physical, sexual and psychological abuse she reportedly sustained at the hands of her husband.

Miller also made claims to friends and family that if she “ended up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP.”

“A death investigation that has tugged on the hearts of people across the nation has been ruled a suicide,” a statement issued by the Robeson sheriff’s office noted. “The decision was based on surveillance footage, interviews, physical evidence, and the examination of the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.”

According to the statement, Robeson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1- call at approximately 2:54 p.m. EDT from a female later identified as Mica Miller.

“The caller asked the dispatcher if her phone could be located because she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to be able to find her body,” the release noted.

The 9-1-1- call was made just two hours and twenty minutes after Miller purchased a Sig Sauer handgun from a pawn shop in Myrtle Beach – a transaction which was captured on surveillance video.

(Click to View)

Mica Miller purchasing a Sig Sauer handgun from a pawn shop in Myrtle Beach, S.C. approximately two-and-a-half hours before her death. (Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

“Hi, um, are you able to trace the location of my phone?” Miller inquired of the dispatcher when asked to provide the location of her emergency, according to the 9-1-1 recording.

“Let me see,” the dispatcher responded. “You don’t know where you’re at?”

“A national park,” Miller responded calmly.

“What’s the phone number you’re calling me from?” the dispatcher asked.

After providing the number, the dispatcher asked Miller where the park was located, to which she replied that she had enabled location sharing on her iPhone.

“Find my phone is ‘on,'” Miller told the dispatcher, adding that she was sharing her device’s location.

After a lengthy pause, the dispatcher informed Miller that she didn’t think she was in Robeson County.

“The Lumber River State Park?” she asked.

“Yes, that’s where I am,” Miller responded, matter of factly.

Finally, more than two minutes into the call, the dispatcher

“Tell me what’s happening,” she asked Miller.

“Um, I’m about to kill myself and … I just want my family to know where to find me,” Miller responded.

“Okay ma’am, just listen to what I’m saying, okay?” “Let me make sure I’ve got the exact location of where you’re at, okay? Just one minute.”

No further dialogue was released in connection with the 9-1-1 call, which is included below in its entirety …

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

According to investigators, Robeson county deputies were assisted by North Carolina State Park rangers in their search of the area.

“During the investigation, a black Honda Accord with a South Carolina registration was located in the parking lot at the State Park,” police noted. “The investigators confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Mica Miller, 30, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

“Investigators located a Sig Sauer gun case in the passenger seat of the vehicle and a box of ammunition in the center console of the vehicle,” the release added. “Investigators also found a receipt for the Sig Sauer handgun from a pawn shop and a receipt from a convenience store in the vehicle. Both receipts were dated for same day of Miller’s death (April 27, 2024).”

As the park was being searched, investigators were approached by an individual who had retrieved a bag near the rivers’ edge containing an identification which belonged to Miller.

“The individual stated that he heard someone crying and a gunshot while he was fishing,” the release noted.

A subsequent 9-1-1 call reported a body in the river. That body was identified as Mica Miller. The Sig Sauer handgun was retrieved from the water.

Police released the following timeline of Miller’s movements on the day of her death:

11:00 a.m. EST – Miller was observed on her ring camera arriving at her residence on Margarita Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC.

– Miller was observed on her ring camera arriving at her residence on Margarita Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC. 11:38 a.m. EST – Miller was observed on her ring camera leaving her residence

– Miller was observed on her ring camera leaving her residence 12:12 p.m. EST – Miller is observed on store surveillance walking into Dick’s Pawn Shop which is located at 1852 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC

– Miller is observed on store surveillance walking into Dick’s Pawn Shop which is located at 1852 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC 12:13 p.m. EST – Miller is observed at the register and initiates the purchase of a weapon.

– Miller is observed at the register and initiates the purchase of a weapon. 12:34 p.m. EST – Miller is observed leaving Dick’s Pawn shop after purchasing a weapon and ammunition

– Miller is observed leaving Dick’s Pawn shop after purchasing a weapon and ammunition 1:06 p.m. EST -? Miller’s black Honda Accord is observed traveling on Hwy 501 near Four Mile Rd., Conway, South Carolina

-? Miller’s black Honda Accord is observed traveling on Hwy 501 near Four Mile Rd., Conway, South Carolina 1:27 p.m. EST -? Miller’s black Honda Accord is observed arriving at 41 Grocery and Grill which is located at 41 SC-41, Mullins SC

-? Miller’s black Honda Accord is observed arriving at 41 Grocery and Grill which is located at 41 SC-41, Mullins SC 1:35 p.m. EST – Miller is observed leaving the store after purchasing a drink and gas

– Miller is observed leaving the store after purchasing a drink and gas 2:54 p.m. EST – ?Miller called Robeson County from Lumber River State Park. The Lumber River State Park is 32.7 miles (41 minutes) from 41 Grocery and Grill in Mullins via SC-9 North

In addition to releasing a timeline of Mica Miller’s movements, Robeson County investigators also determined that JP Miller “was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death.”

According to the release, Miller’s vehicle was “observed traveling on the Highway 17 bypass in Horry County” at 2:22 p.m. EDT on April 27, 2024 – making it impossible for him to have been at the park at the time.

A photo of Miller’s truck was included with the release …

(Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

“The investigation confirmed that John Miller was accompanied while traveling to and from the event in Charleston, S.C.,” the release added.

“First, let me say on behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that our sincere condolences are being sent to the family and friends of Mica Miller,” Robeson Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond. I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigative Team.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

