Unsolved Carolinas: Leads Sought In Fatal 1998 Orangeburg Shooting

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is renewing its call for witnesses – and anyone with information – as its agents seek to solve a fatal shooting that occurred nearly three decades ago.

The case, which dates back to September 18, 1998, involved a shooting outside of Club Maliks in Orangeburg, S.C. It remains unsolved.

According to a press release issued by the law enforcement agency this week, the incident unfolded after an altercation inside the club – located at 3075 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg. The confrontation escalated into a brawl in the parking lot, during which two men were fatally shot. The victims were 23-year-old William “Tanzy” Halyard and 21-year-old Jonathan Simpkins.

Halyard had a one-year-old daughter at the time of the shooting who grew up without her father. Simpkins was an engineering student at S.C. State University when his life was tragically cut short.

Simpkins’ family has sought to honor his memory by creating a foundation aimed at “investing in the lives” of underprivileged, at-risk youth. The Jo-Nathan Foundation allows these young people to “attend summer camps and other educational activities” through scholarships managed by the organization.

In addition to the two homicides, two other individuals sustained injuries during the chaotic events of that night.

SLED’s assistance was requested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). The investigation has made little progress over the years and SLED is now urging community members to come forward with any information that could shed new light on the case and assist in resolving the longstanding mystery.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is encouraged to contact SLED by emailing tips@sled.sc.gov or calling (866) 472-8477. Updates and further details about the case can also be found on SLED’s website at www.sled.sc.gov.

The community’s assistance is considered crucial in resolving this decades-old case, as law enforcement continues to pursue every possible lead in an effort to bring closure to the families affected by this tragedy.

