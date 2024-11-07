Pastor John-Paul Miller Arrested By Myrtle Beach Police

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller – founder of Myrtle Beach-based Solid Rock Ministries and the husband of the late Mica Miller – was arrested by officers of the Myrtle Beach police department on Wednesday afternoon following an altercation near his church.

Miller was charged with third degree assault and battery following a confrontation with a woman on Wednesday afternoon. The entire incident was captured on video as bystanders and protesters gathered outside the church on Howard Avenue.

Here is Miller’s mug shot…

John-Paul Miller (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Witnesses described Miller and the woman as “coming at each other.” The woman then began screaming at Miller, saying “do not touch me.” Miller was reportedly driving by the church property when he saw groups of people gathered there – prompting him to return to the scene and approach them.

Take a look…

The incident – and Miller’s subsequent arrest – comes just days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at his Myrtle Beach home on Friday, November 4, 2024.

“The primary investigation is into events that happened before Mica died,” a source familiar with the search stated, citing allegations of “interstate domestic violence” involving Miller.

On Sunday, church members were reportedly told there would be no more services held at Solid Rock. Then, on Tuesday, the church reportedly announced it was closing Faith First Academy – an elementary school run by the church. Faith First’s enrollment had reportedly dwindled amidst the growing controversy surrounding Miller and his behavior toward his late, estranged wife.

Mica was found with a gunshot wound to the head a stone’s throw from the Lumber River – a scenic blackwater river that flows into the Yadkin-Pee Dee watershed – on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Mica traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area approximately forty meters away from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Her death was officially ruled a suicide by investigators and medical examiners. On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of her death – Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock which closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing (and instructions to his congregants not to discuss it as they left the church).

Mica died less than 48 hours after serving her husband with divorce papers, and subsequent court filings detailed allegations of abuse and harassment against Miller from multiple individuals – including his first wife.

Onlookers have been outside the church this week as its personnel begin the process of moving out of the building that once was the home of a ministry founded by John-Paul’s father, Reginald Wayne Miller. The younger Miller is reportedly trying to sell the property for up to $3 million .

Also, every Sunday since Mica’s death, protesters have gathered at the church with cries of “Justice for Mica” – bringing attention to her suspicious passing and calling for an investigation into the circumstances that may have caused the 30-year-old worship leader and aspiring missionary to take her own life.

In the moments immediately following yesterday’s confrontation with the protester, Miller left the scene without being questioned. Protesters could be heard in live videos demanding an explanation from responding officers – who assured them that they would be following Miller and pulling him over.

Miller is no stranger to run-ins with protesters. Weeks ago, he allegedly shoved protester James Bingham, Jr. – who frequently showed up at Solid Rock dressed as Jesus.

Miller appeared in front of an Horry County magistrate on Thursday morning. Details regarding his bond were not immediately available…

