Mica Miller’s Final Moments

Ever since our media outlet exclusively reported on the supposed suicide of South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller, America has become obsessed with this case – and obsessed with uncovering the truth about what led to her untimely demise.

Over the last two weeks, our news team has continued to dig deep into this story as official reports about Miller’s death (here and here) have collided with accounts (here and here) of her allegedly abusive marriage to John-Paul “JP” Miller, pastor of the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Miller’s body was found on Saturday April 27, 2024 at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. According to friends and family members, her husband – who has been cleared as a suspect in the case – allegedly abused and “brainwashed” his wife in the months leading up to her death.

Rumors have run wild … and questions continue outpacing answers as it relates to the official narrative of what transpired (and who is involved in the investigation).

Today, in an effort to learn more about this story, our research director Jenn Wood (jenn@fitsnews.com) and reporter Andy Fancher (andy@fitsnews.com) are retracing Mica Miller’s final voyage on the day she died. Their work will appear in multiple formats in the days, weeks and months to come – including a new FITSFiles podcast series.

In the meantime, though, you can keep track of their journey (and of Mica’s final journey) via this live feed …

LIVE FEED

10:20 a.m. EDT – In case you missed it, here is Jenn’s story earlier today on reports of federal involvement in this investigation. Obviously, one of the questions we’ll be seeking to answer on this trip is whether there is any clarity regarding who is investigating the various components of this story.

