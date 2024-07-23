RFK Jr. Blasts Donald Trump’s Ties To ‘Swamp Creatures’

“People cannot take seriously his promise that he’s going to drain the swamp if he brings these swamp creatures in to run our government.”

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been viewed by many as a potential spoiler in the upcoming 2024 election – siphoning away votes which might have ordinarily gone to the Democratic nominee.

Accordingly, the erstwhile Democratic presidential contender – who flipped his candidacy to an independent bid last fall when it became clear Democrats were going to anoint Joe Biden their nominee – has been perceived by many as helping GOP nominee Donald Trump. In fact, battleground polling published prior to Biden’s ouster from the Democratic ticket lent credence to that notion.

Kennedy made it clear this week, however, he is not afraid to throw barbs at Trump.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, RFK Jr. criticized the former president for suggesting that JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon – or Blackrock chief executive Larry Fink – might wind up as his Treasury secretary in 2025 in the event he is elected.

Dimon, of course, was a supporter of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in her GOP primary bid against Trump. And Fink? He’s a self-described “proud globalist” whose investment firm has pushed radical left-of-center agendas.

“Fink is a longtime Wall Street Dem, touted as a Treasury secretary for Dem presidents going back to Barack Obama,” author Charles Gasparino wrote for The New York Post. “His people are all over the Biden White House.”

According to Kennedy, Trump’s consideration of either Dimon or Fink is “a bad signal” and “a vulnerability for president Trump.”

“People cannot take seriously his promise that he’s going to drain the swamp if he actually, once again, brings these swamp creatures in to run our government,” Kennedy told Morgan.

President Trump campaigned in 2016 on draining the swamp, but instead he appointed a pharmaceutical lobbyist and CEO to run the Health and Human Services Department, a Verizon lobbyist to run the Federal Communications Commission, a former Goldman Sachs CIO to run the Treasury… pic.twitter.com/JyVOj1SuEh — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 23, 2024

“President Trump campaigned in 2016 on draining the swamp, but instead he appointed a pharmaceutical lobbyist and CEO to run the Health and Human Services Department, a Verizon lobbyist to run the Federal Communications Commission, a former Goldman Sachs CIO to run the Treasury Department, an oil CEO to run the Interior Department, a coal lobbyist to run the Environmental Protection Agency, and so on,” Kennedy added in a post on X. “There’s words, and then there’s actions… and when it comes to Trump, they simply don’t match.”

Trump pushed back against the criticism, claiming on his Truth Social platform he “never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury.”

“I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the radical left,” Trump wrote.

Actually, it was Trump himself who told Bloomberg just last month Dimon was “somebody that I would consider.”

Oops …

Former U.S. president Donald Trump walk onstage at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 21, 2024. (Team Trump)

Bottom line? Kennedy Jr. is absolutely correct to raise the alarm about Trump’s appointments – and his prior (future?) willingness to wade into the swamp rather than drain it.

In fact, more “Republicans” need to express an interest holding Trump accountable on that front … as opposed to following the Haley model of trying to drag him even deeper into the fecundity.

Longtime members of our audience will recall this outlet repeatedly criticized Trump for caving to the D.C. establishment during his first term in office from 2017-2021 (see here, here, here and here for examples of our ire). More specifically, I blasted Trump for his abject failure to cut taxes for the middle class or reduce deficit spending – both of which were key components in this outlet’s decision to endorse libertarian Jo Jorgensen for president in 2020.

“Contrary to his campaign promises, Trump was absolutely terrible on these bread and butter fiscal issues,” I wrote back in 2022. “In fact he stayed terrible on those issues right up to the bitter end of his administration.”

