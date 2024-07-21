Joe Biden Abandons Reelection Bid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bowing to withering pressure from within his party – and weighing the reality of dismal polling numbers – incumbent U.S. president Joe Biden ended his 2024 reelection bid on Saturday (July 21, 2024).

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter to the country announcing the abandonment of his candidacy.

The 81-year-old Democrat posted the letter revealing his intentions on social media with just 106 days to go before the November election, promising to “speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

While giving up his 2024 campaign, Biden said he would remain in office for the duration of his term – a decision which drew criticism from Republicans.

Of interest? Biden’s withdrawal letter did not endorse vice president Kamala Harris as his preferred successor for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, a subsequent statement issued thirty minutes later from their joint campaign did.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden wrote on X. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Republicans pounced on Biden’s decision to remain in office despite his clear lack of fitness for the role – which was painfully put on display during a debate with former president Donald Trump last month.

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining president?” U.S. senator and GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance wrote on X earlier in the day. “Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that president Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground.”

U.S. senator Josh Hawley of Missouri concurred.

“If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be president,” he wrote on X in the aftermath of Biden’s announcement.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Please refresh your browser for updates.

