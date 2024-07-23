Prioleau Alexander: Where Is The Outrage?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

They just watched as their duly elected candidate was forced out of the race thanks to God knows what kind of blackmail. Joe Biden didn’t want to go—he was forced to go. It was, quite simply, a bloodless coup — there are no other words to describe it.

Less than one month ago, the media and party officials were unequivocally united in their support of Biden, with every single one of them insisting he hadn’t lost a step, physically or mentally. They reported polls showed Biden and Trump neck and neck.

In fact, on March 6 of this year, DNC fluffer Joe Scarborough aggressively defended Biden.

“Start your tape right now, because I’m going to tell you the truth, and F.U. if you can’t handle the truth,” he said. “This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

***

JOE on JOE: Scarborough, "Start your tape right now. This is the best Biden ever." pic.twitter.com/l36Av7JTV3 — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) June 13, 2024

***

On July 18, 2024, Scarborough said it was “really incumbent on people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president and help the man they love, and do the right thing.”

Holy Moses — according to Scarborough, in a tad over four months Joe Biden went from “the best version of Biden ever,” to a pathetic old man who needs “help.”

What happened? Did Biden get some kind of turbo-dementia? Was he engaged in a marathon session of ice cream eating, and got sudden and permanent brain freeze? Did he hear one to many Kamala cackles, and snapped?

Meh — I’ll go out on a limb and say Joe Scarborough lied back in March.

The reason there should be outrage on the left is because this lie was to help elect a deeply-demented man to the most powerful office in the world. Scarborough was willing to endanger the entire world in order for “his side” to win.

Why is there no voter outrage at the liberal media, and the elected Democrats who praised Biden … who then one week later launched a McCivil War to dump him? Shouldn’t the Proles be mad, now that they know every single one of them – their beloved leaders – knew Biden was drooling in his shoes and dumping loads in his diaper?

Weren’t they betrayed and misled?

Hah. There’s no outrage, because even the Democrat Proles already knew as much, but they didn’t care. Liberals didn’t care that no actual president was in charge. They didn’t care that the man they elected from a basement couldn’t work before 10 a.m., or after 4 p.m. They didn’t care, because they don’t give a crap about the future of America or the lives of their children. They are devoted to their leftist agenda.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

That debate wasn’t an accident. Every single person who tuned in knew they were about to witness the utter humiliation of Joe Biden. But that was the point … his puppeteers walked him out onto stage so he would be humiliated. They knew that Democrats would vote for any candidate other than Trump — but they also knew even their loyal Leftists might give up on Biden, as he’ll soon be governing via Zoom from a hospital bed.

The biggest man behind the empty throne is, of course, Barack Obama. His plan was force Biden out, then bring in a viable candidate … a woman who would “explode onto the scene,” and all the fake polls could immediately show her “up by 10 points!”

But … dang, sorry Obama.

As a parting FU to you and your coven, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris. And now Democrats throughout the government are endorsing her — without your permission, no less. You really should’ve seen it coming, Barry … if you live in a whorehouse, you’ll eventually get VD.

So what to do now?

We have a few facts that must be spun into the cake.

Obama is the heart and soul of the DNC and has tremendous influence with the Deep State.

He doesn’t want Kamala, because he’s a smart politician: Unlike those in his cult, Obama actually believes what he sees and hears … and as a result, he knows Kamala Harris is the stupidest human to ever serve in the Swamp.

a smart politician: Unlike those in his cult, … and as a result, he knows Kamala Harris is the stupidest human to ever serve in the Swamp. He knows her approval ratings are lower than any VP in history. He knows she will be as humiliated in the debates as Biden was.

He knows the Left plans to steal the election, but to do so they need a candidate the nation won’t be laughing at for the next three months. The steal needs to look a tiny bit realistic, and he knows people aren’t going to buy that Kamala’s ratings moved from 30 percent to 55 percent.

He had a solution: The most beautiful, graceful, refined woman in history — Michelle Obama. The Proles would be aflame, as it would be Obama 2.0. Plus, they could pretend they aren’t racist because they replaced a Jamaican-Indian woman with a real-live Black woman.

It appears that for the first time in his political career, Obama made a mistake. He thought the obvious would be obvious — but nothing is obvious to his idiotic worshippers. He assumed they’d take a breath, wait, and follow his lead … but in their quest to jump firmly atop the social justice platform, they all thoughtlessly endorsed VP Harris.

The great puppet master forgot to tug on all his puppets’ strings.

And it’s possible, I suppose, Obama is losing a grip on his power. The elite class jammed almost $81 million into Kamala’s coffers in 24-hours, failing to wait for Boss Obama to give them the nod. Perhaps Barack and Michelle would be too powerful for the elites to control? Act with a mind of their own? I imagine the elites like the idea of a hapless Kamala doing their exact bidding.

It will be fascinating to watch as he weaves his coalition of lunatics back together. His goal will be to put forward Michelle, because she is the ultimate wild card. She’s the only person that actually could “explode onto the scene,” and blast upwards in the polls — I mean that sincerely. Even without a steal, she is an actual danger.

In the end, the left will band together, reel in their media typists, and do what they always do: Cheat, and win.

That’s not meant as an insult — I admire their ability to win at everything they put their tiny minds to. Just think of the brilliant subterfuge needed to stop Trump’s border wall, when Republicans held the House and Senate. Consider the last stolen election, when they somehow convinced Americans that Joe Biden got 10,000,000 more votes than the most popular President in history, Barack Obama. Think all the moving parts required to orchestrate the Russia-Collusion hoax, and two impeachments.

Yes, Leftists are smart, but even more importantly, they are patient.

***

Where should you invest your political capital? Our Palmetto Political Stock Index has got you covered!

***

Remember the hippies from the 60’s? They came to the realization that promoting their socialist addenda was more important to them than money, so they began pouring into higher education. Did they succeed? Do the math — how long would it take for someone with a brand-new PhD to go from adjunct professor to a position in the highest offices in a university administration and leadership? Or achieve tenured professorship, and spend the next 20-30 years teaching socialism?

My guess? Forty years — exactly enough time for a student in 1970 to stick around until 2010, by which time higher education was fully consumed by left.

What we didn’t know until Trump was elected, was that while leftists were scaling the walls of education, they were also infiltrating the Deep State alphabet agencies.

How freaking brilliant is that? Until the Russia Collusion Hoax, I thought the FBI was filled with conservative Boy Scouts — young patriots who wanted to carry a gun. Once the obvious came to light, I thought, “okay, it’s probably just a few freaks at the top.” Then it occurred to me that bosses not only set the tone for an organization, they hire and promote those following in their wake. Isn’t a leftist going to pass over the conservative applicant for a liberal one?

In the end, even without Michelle, the Democrats will successfully steal the upcoming election.

How can I say that with confidence? Because when the CIA, FBI, judges, and the media want you to lose in a swing state county, you’re gonna lose.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

