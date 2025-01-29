Religious Litigiousness: ‘Justice for Mica’ Lawsuits More Than Double

Five protesters are now facing multiple lawsuits from John-Paul Miller and his allies…

The number of active lawsuits filed in South Carolina against individuals associated with the ‘Justice for Mica’ movement more than doubled this week.

At least fourteen ( 14 ) new civil complaints were filed on Wednesday (January 29, 2025) by associates of embattled pastor John-Paul Miller — founder of the since-shuttered Solid Rock Church. The latest phalanx of legal actions included suits initiated by Miller’s father, the scandal-scarred Reginald Wayne Miller, as well as former Solid Rock congregants Christina Best and Dylon Markfreding.

While the court filings are now being measured in the dozens, the list of defendants has remained largely the same. Many of the individuals named in the latest court documents were previously targeted in lawsuits filed by John-Paul Miller earlier this year. All of the defendants appear to be vocal protesters who have demanded accountability in response to the death of Mica Francis Miller last spring.

Exclusively reported by FITSNews, Mica’s tragic death has captured the attention of a global audience. To recap: The aspiring missionary and worship leader was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica’s body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. Her death occurred less than 48 hours after she served divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock which closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing. Miller told congregants not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed the church.

Officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, Mica’s death – and the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – continues to confound those who seek the truth. Subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against John-Paul Miller – in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have only stoked skepticism surrounding the official narrative.

RELATED | LEGAL DRAMA ESCALATES

In addition to their search for truth and accountability, Mica’s supporters are pushing to reform South Carolina’s domestic violence laws to better account for coercive control– which John-Paul Miller allegedly employed against Mica in the weeks leading up to her death. Meanwhile, the ongoing saga has sparked a federal probe into related allegations against John-Paul Miller led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While Miller would appear to have seized the offensive with his legal jihad, several of those named in the lawsuits are pushing back – and dropping disturbing details in their counterclaims.

Earlier this week, one such counterclaim revealed that Miller had ordered Mica’s charity website – Dare2Care Missions – to be “dedicated to Mica Miller” just three days before her passing. This troublingly prescient revelation was referenced in a court filing from Sam Rickman, a former church member and musician.

PULPIT LAWFARE…

In total, 28 civil lawsuits have been filed this month, costing $70 per case, totaling $1,960 in filing fees. However, one suit was dismissed on Monday, leaving 27 active cases.

Here’s the breakdown of Wednesday’s filings:

REGINALD WAYNE MILLER , John-Paul’s father, filed five civil suits in Myrtle Beach magistrate court against: Sandra Caron Melissa Pfeiffer Alexandra Cuozzo Tina Mattingly Christy Taylor

, John-Paul’s father, filed five civil suits in Myrtle Beach magistrate court against: CHRISTINA BEST , a Solid Rock Church member, sued the same five individuals: Caron, Pfeiffer, Cuozzo, Mattingly, and Taylor

, a Solid Rock Church member, sued the same five individuals: DYLON MARKFREDING , a Solid Rock Church enthusiast who was recently involved in an altercation with protesters, filed lawsuits in the same court against: Caron, Pfeiffer, Cuozzo, and Taylor

, a Solid Rock Church enthusiast who was recently involved in an altercation with protesters, filed lawsuits in the same court against:

Notably, Christy Taylor is the only new defendant not previously named in John-Paul Miller’s lawsuits. The remaining individuals — Caron, Pfeiffer, Cuozzo, and Mattingly — are now each facing four separate lawsuits.

In John-Paul Miller’s original lawsuits, he has claimed to be a victim of extreme stalking, harassment and a damaged reputation due to public criticism following Mica’s death. He insists this backlash has thwarted his ministry and made him fearful for his safety.

Copies of the latest complaints have yet to be publicized – nor is it immediately clear whether all of the defendants named in the pleadings have been served with copies of the complaints against them.

FITSNews will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

