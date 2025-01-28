Pulpit Lawusits: John-Paul Miller’s Legal Jihad Takes Center Stage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple civil cases filed by embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller have been set for bench trials this Wednesday (January 29, 2025) in magistrate court in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The actions – brought against at least fourteen ( 14 ) individuals – have drawn significant public attention due to their connection to the April 27, 2024 death of Miller’s estranged wife, Mica Francis Miller, and the controversies surrounding it.

The defendants named in these suits include protesters, content creators, a former member of Miller’s since-shuttered Solid Rock Church and others who have sought “justice for Mica” – the aspiring missionary and worship leader who was seeking to leave her husband last spring only to wind up the victim of a suspicious suicide.

Mica’s supporters are also pushing to reform South Carolina’s domestic violence laws to better account for coercive control – which John-Paul Miller allegedly employed against her in the weeks leading up to her death.

Mica’s death captured the attention of people all over the world after she was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she placed a call to 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica had traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area approximately forty meters from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Mica died less than 48 hours after serving her husband with divorce papers.

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock which closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing. Miller told congregants not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed the church.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have raised doubts.

In addition to the ‘Justice for Mica’ movement, the saga has sparked an ongoing probe into related allegations against John-Paul Miller led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A BAKER’S DOZEN… SO FAR

As of Monday, January 27, 2025, the 14 lawsuits filed by John-Paul Miller have been reduced to 13 following the dismissal of a case against Joanna Semetelli. The remaining defendants are Melissa Pfeiffer, Jan Lancaster, Kenn Young, Courtney Anne, Samuel A. Rickman, Sandra Kay Caron, Tracy Hermes, Alexandra Cuozzo, Kyler Marlowe, Anne Plaggenborg, Melissa DeMarco, Tonya Nycole Hall and Tina Mattingly.

Each suit required a $70 filing fee, totaling $980 for the initial filings. Magistrate judge Christopher Arakas is presiding over all the cases.

The municipal filings initiated by Miller fall into three basic categories…

Motions for restraining orders

Complaints seeking damages

Combined motions for restraining orders and damages

Defendants involved in motions for restraining orders are scheduled for bench trials on Wednesday morning. Non-prevailing parties in these cases will be assessed a $55 filing fee. Complaints seeking damages – with or without restraining orders – will proceed through a longer process.

For those of you keeping score at home, the cap on damages in magistrate court is $7,500 .

In motions for restraining orders, Miller alleged that the defendants followed him on specific dates to different locations where his congregation was having church services – and that in doing so, they caused him to fear for his safety.

In the complaints seeking damages, Miller alleged the defendants have caused him harm in multiple ways, including:

Furthering a “false narrative” that he is guilty of a crime for which law enforcement has not charged him.

Inflicting substantial emotional distress, creating a reasonable fear for his safety, and causing economic harm.

Interfering with his daily activities, his ability to worship, and his role within the church and religious community.

Court officials told FITSNews that Miller is appearing at these hearings pro se, meaning he will be representing himself. He will be going up against attorney Regina Ward, among others. Ward represented Mica Miller in the divorce she was seeking against the embattled pastor last year prior to her death.

COUNTERCLAIMS AND THE BROADER IMPLICATIONS…

(Myrtle Beach Magistrate Court)

While John-Paul Miller has been the one bringing these lawsuits, some of his targets have decided to return fire. Samuel A. Rickman – a former Solid Rock congregant, band member, and videographer – has filed a counterclaim against Miller. Rickman – who is also represented by Ward – is seeking both damages and a restraining order against the pastor.

Rickman’s 17-page answer and counterclaim called for the case against him to be dismissed while unveiling a series of explosive allegations.

“On April 24, 2004, three days before Mica passed, (John-Paul) texted Rickman to revise the Dare2Care website, asking him to ‘put as big as possible on the site – DEDICATED to Mica Miller,'” the complaint noted. “Defendant complied with the request at no charge. Then again on May 22, 2024 (after Mica’s passing), Miller texted Rickman and asked him to remove certain photos on the Dare2Care website because his lawyer told him there should not be any evidence of ‘association’ with a certain person.”

? This is from former Solid Rock church musician/videographer Sam Rickman's countersuit against John-Paul Miller. Raises the question: Did someone know ahead of time when his wife was going to die? Such a frightening reference… #MicaMiller pic.twitter.com/I2jprZzdU9 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) January 28, 2025

Rickman further accused John-Paul Miller of violating pastoral confidentiality by using sensitive, private information revealed in confidence as content for a sermon that was posted online. The filing requests that the sermon be taken down and destroyed. Additionally, Rickman accused Miller of making defamatory statements to content creators – including allegations that Rickman, who is 18 years sober, used illegal drugs while performing with the church band.

Rickman’s filing also described Miller’s lawsuit as a “frivolous” attempt to intimidate and silence him – particularly considering Miller believes Rickman possesses information relevant to the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

“The purpose of this frivolous lawsuit is an effort to further intimidate and silence (Rickman),” it noted. “Especially if Plaintiff believes Defendant possesses relevant information for the FBI’s investigation.”

The counterclaim further argued Miller has drawn public attention to himself through his actions, thereby consenting to public scrutiny.

“Plaintiff by his own actions has propelled himself into the spotlight of the public, indicating consent to the publication of those certain facts about his life and has lost to some extent the right of certain, otherwise private, matters that are important for the public to be aware of as a consideration of whether parents should entrust their children to the church’s school or become members of his church,” the counterclaim noted. “Actions unbecoming of a pastor, events such as FBI raids, are very much a matter of public interest.”

Accompanying the counterclaim was a notice of deposition for Miller – scheduled for February 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Ward is seeking to depose Miller “for the purposes of discovery, for use at trial, and for all other purposes as are permitted under the rules of this court and all applicable statutes and laws.”

Additionally, two other civil cases involving John-Paul Miller are still advancing through Horry County courts:

A defamation lawsuit filed by John-Paul Miller on September 17, 2024, against paralegal Melissa Mancari.

The appeal of a restraining order obtained against independent journalist Jan Lancaster which is scheduled for February 21, 2025.

These lawsuits have become part of the larger conversation – adding further complexity to an already contentious situation. As these cases unfold, FITSNews will continue to provide updates on both the legal proceedings and broader efforts to strengthen protections for domestic violence victims.

THE COUNTERCLAIM…

(Myrtle Beach Magistrate Court)

Callie Lyons

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

